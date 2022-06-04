Queen Elizabeth kicks off Platinum Jubilee concert with Paddington Bear

Queen Elizabeth II kicked off the concert celebrating her Platinum Jubilee at Buckingham Palace with a prerecorded skit featuring the beloved animated character Paddington Bear, voiced by actor Ben Whishaw. Photo courtesy Royal Family/YouTube

June 4 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II kicked off the concert celebrating her Platinum Jubilee at Buckingham Palace with a prerecorded skit featuring the beloved animated character Paddington Bear, voiced by actor Ben Whishaw. The short film, titled "Ma'amalade sandwich Your Majesty?," featured Paddington sitting for tea with the monarch before drinking it all himself and accidentally splattering cream all over a palace footman. Advertisement

Paddington then offers Queen Elizabeth a marmalade sandwich that he keeps stashed in his signature red hat.

"Perhaps you would like a marmalade sandwich. I always keep one for emergencies," Paddington says in a clip posted to YouTube by the Royal Family.

The Queen then responds that she also keeps a marmalade sandwich in her handbag, before showing it off to Paddington."So do I. I keep mine in here for later," she says.

Onlookers watching the skit as the "Platinum Party at the Palace" tribute concert were thrilled that the Queen had revealed what she keeps in her handbag which she carries everywhere, the New York Post's Page Six reported.

The skit ended with Paddington and the monarch tapping their teacups to the song "We Will Rock You" by the band Queen as they began to perform during the actual concert, which she did not attend.

Advertisement

"Her Majesty is well known for her sense of humor, so it should be no surprise that she decided to take part in tonight's sketch," A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the Telegraph.

"There was an interest in the filming and animation process and the opportunity to invite a famous bear to tea was just too much fun to miss."

The concert included performances from musical legends including Diana Ross, Elton John, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rod Stewart and Andrea Bocelli.

The event ended the third day of a four-day event to honor Queen Elizabeth's unprecedented 70 years on the British throne.

Prince Charles and Prince William paid tribute to the monarch in speeches celebrating her "lifetime of service" though Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were not present, having spent the day with their children.

Advertisement