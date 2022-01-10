Trending
Jan. 10, 2022 / 11:39 AM

Royals unveil Platinum Jubilee events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne

By Adam Schrader
1/4
Queen Elizabeth II began her reign on February 6, 1952, on the day her father, King George VI, died. This year, she will become Britain's only monarch to ever receive a Platinum Jubilee.

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Royal officials have unveiled plans this weekend to celebrate 70 years on the throne for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, better known as the Platinum Jubilee.

Buckingham Palace said the year-long celebration, which will be spread out during 2022, will begin in February when judging begins for a dessert competition that's currently seeking entries for a recipe dedicated to the Queen.

Five finalists will ultimately be picked to attend a live final on March 14 before a panel of judges, including Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry and Buckingham Palace head chef Mark Flanagan. The winning recipe will be made public and served at jubilee events.

Queen Elizabeth II began her reign on Feb. 6, 1952, on the day her father, King George VI, died. This year, she will become Britain's only monarch to ever receive a Platinum Jubilee.

RELATED Royal family releases new portraits for Kate Middleton's 40th birthday

Officials said that Windsor Castle will host a three-day celebration from May 12-15 that includes a 90-minute artists program and performances from actors, musicians and dancers. The show will also include international military displays and more than 500 horses in the arena used by Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Queen Elizabeth II rides on the Royal Barge "The Spirit of Chartwell" as it sails down the River Thames to commemorate her Diamond Jubilee, which honored her 60 years on the throne, in London, Britain, on June 3, 2012. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

On June 2, the queen will celebrate her birthday with a four-day holiday weekend with events at her private residence, which visitors can attend.

The queen's birthday parade will feature more than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians and begin at Buckingham Palace. It will include members of the Royal Family on horseback and in carriages and end with a Royal Air Force fly-over. More than 1,500 beacons across Britain, its territories and commonwealth countries will also be lit in her honor.

RELATED Police investigate video linked to Windsor Castle crossbow suspect

On June 3, there will be an event at St. Paul's Cathedral.

"We are delighted to be part of this year's #PlatinumJubilee celebrations and give thanks for Her Majesty's 70 years of service to the UK and the Commonwealth," the cathedral tweeted.

The queen will attend the derby at Epsom Downs on June 4, followed by a concert with "some of the world's biggest entertainment stars" at Buckingham Palace.

The jubilee weekend concludes with the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5 during which performers will tell "the story of the queen's 70-year reign in an awe-inspiring festival of creativity."

"The London-based Pageant will combine pomp and ceremony, street arts, theatre, music, circus, costumes as well as cutting-edge visual technology, drawing on talent from every part of the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth," the royal family said in a statement.

The pageant will include a display of 200 silk flags, called "River of Hope," which will proceed down a road between the palace and Trafalgar Square known as The Mall. British schoolchildren can submit designs for the flags.

In July, the Royal Collection Trust will display objects and portraits at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland to mark significant moments in the queen's reign.

The celebration will be the first without the queen's husband, Prince Philip, who died last April.

Britain's Prince Philip dies at 99: A look back

Queen Elizabeth II ride in an open carriage with Prince Philip at the start of the Royal Ascot for the Ascot, England horse races on June 19, 1984. File Photo by Rob Taggart/UPI | License Photo

