Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 26, 2022 / 7:53 AM

U.S., Japan hold fighter jet drills after China bomber flight, North Korea missiles

By Thomas Maresca
1/2
U.S., Japan hold fighter jet drills after China bomber flight, North Korea missiles
The United States and Japan conducted a joint fighter jet exercise over the Sea of Japan, both countries announced Thursday, amid rising tensions in the region. Photo courtesy of the Japan Ministry of Defense

SEOUL, May 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. military and Japan's Defense Ministry said Thursday they flew fighter jets over the Sea of Japan in signal of readiness after China and Russia sent bombers nearby and North Korea test-fired three ballistic missiles.

The joint exercise, held Wednesday, was meant "to showcase combined capabilities to deter and counter regional threats," the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.

Advertisement

The Joint Staff of Japan's Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the drill "affirms readiness" and "further strengthens the capacity of [the] Japan-U.S. alliance." Four Japanese F-15 and four American F-16 fighter jets stationed in Japan took part in the exercise, the statement said.

The drill followed a series of flights by Russian and Chinese bombers near Japan while U.S. President Joe Biden was in Tokyo for a summit of the leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad.

RELATED North Korea launches 3 missiles, including ICBM: Seoul

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said in a press briefing that a total of six Chinese H-6 and Russian TU-95 bombers flew over the Sea of Japan and continued on to the East China Sea and western Pacific. Japan scrambled a fighter jet in response, he said, and lodged diplomatic complaints with Beijing and Moscow.

Advertisement

Kishi said the flights were "intended to act as a demonstration of force to Japan," as it hosted the leaders of the United States, Australia and India for the Quad summit.

He noted it was the fourth joint exercise between Russia and China since November, but said that the timing of the latest drill was "more provocative than ever before."

RELATED Biden, Quad leaders pledge 'free' Indo-Pacific amid 'dark hour' in Russia-Ukraine war

"As the international community responds to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China's actions in collaboration with the invading country, Russia, are concerning and cannot be overlooked," Kishi added.

South Korea also scrambled a jet on Tuesday, its Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message to reporters, after detecting that the Russian and Chinese warplanes had entered its Air Defense Identification Zone.

China called the flights a "routine joint aerial strategic patrol in accordance with their annual military cooperation plan" in a brief statement from its Ministry of Defense.

RELATED In Japan, Biden unveils Asia trade pact aimed at countering China's influence

Russia's Ministry of Defense said the exercises were "not aimed against third countries," according to state news agency TASS.

The Japan-U.S. drill came just hours after North Korea test-fired three ballistic missiles, including one believed to be an ICBM. Officials in Washington and Seoul have said the secretive state appears poised for a nuclear weapons test.

Advertisement

Biden's five-day visit to South Korea and Japan, which ended Tuesday, marked his administration's latest effort to strengthen security and economic ties in the region as a response to China's growing assertiveness. The Quad summit focused on countering Beijing's territorial claims in the waters of the Indo-Pacific.

Latest Headlines

11 newborns die in Senegalese hospital fire, says president
World News // 3 hours ago
11 newborns die in Senegalese hospital fire, says president
May 26 (UPI) -- Eleven newborn babies were killed in a fire that erupted at a western Senegalese hospital, the country's president, Macky Sall, said Thursday.
Cuban president says he won't attend Summit of the Americas
World News // 4 hours ago
Cuban president says he won't attend Summit of the Americas
May 26 (UPI) -- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez announced in protest that he will not attend a major summit of world leaders from the Western hemisphere hosted by the United States next month.
U.S., Britain, EU form group to aid Ukraine on war crimes probes
World News // 9 hours ago
U.S., Britain, EU form group to aid Ukraine on war crimes probes
May 25 (UPI) -- The United States with Britain and the EU announced the creation of the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group, which aims to bolster Kyiv's efforts to investigate Russian war crimes and to prosecute those responsible.
Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports to increase global price of grain
World News // 12 hours ago
Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports to increase global price of grain
May 25 (UPI) -- Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports is likely to lead to an increase in the global price of grain, Britain's Defense Ministry said Wednesday
Hyundai recalls 239,00 vehicles over exploding seat belts
World News // 13 hours ago
Hyundai recalls 239,00 vehicles over exploding seat belts
May 25 (UPI) -- Hyundai has recalled some 239,000 vehicles over reports that seat belts may explode "abnormally" during a crash.
India to restrict sugar exports to safeguard food supplies
World News // 14 hours ago
India to restrict sugar exports to safeguard food supplies
May 25 (UPI) -- India, the world's largest producer of sugar, announced Wednesday it will restrict international sugar exports through September to safeguard its food supply amid soaring inflation and the war in Ukraine.
Former Pakistani PM leads march into Islamabad demanding new elections
World News // 15 hours ago
Former Pakistani PM leads march into Islamabad demanding new elections
May 25 (UPI) -- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan followed through with his march to the capital of Islamabad Wednesday, leading to a crackdown on crowds by police and military.
Russian forces focus efforts on Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine
World News // 15 hours ago
Russian forces focus efforts on Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine
May 25 (UPI) -- Russian forces have focused their efforts on attacking and capturing the city of Severodonetsk in the Donbas region of Ukraine, local officials said Wednesday.
Partygate: Gray report slams British PM Boris Johnson, others for breaking COVID-19 rules
World News // 23 hours ago
Partygate: Gray report slams British PM Boris Johnson, others for breaking COVID-19 rules
May 25 (UPI) -- A damning report was released Wednesday that said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other officials violated COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021 by having social gatherings in a scandal known as "partygate."
Tennis champ Boris Becker transferred to British prison for foreign nationals
World News // 23 hours ago
Tennis champ Boris Becker transferred to British prison for foreign nationals
May 25 (UPI) -- Former German tennis champion Boris Becker has been transferred to a prison housing foreign nationals in Britain, an indication he may be deported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reality star Josh Duggar sentenced to 12 years for child porn conviction
Reality star Josh Duggar sentenced to 12 years for child porn conviction
Wendy's sale on the table amid rising costs
Wendy's sale on the table amid rising costs
Wife of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner urges Biden to 'go get her'
Wife of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner urges Biden to 'go get her'
Gunman posted about plans online ahead of Texas school massacre, Gov. Abbott says
Gunman posted about plans online ahead of Texas school massacre, Gov. Abbott says
Tennis champ Boris Becker transferred to British prison for foreign nationals
Tennis champ Boris Becker transferred to British prison for foreign nationals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement