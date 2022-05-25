Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 25, 2022 / 12:07 AM

North Korea launches 3 missiles, including ICBM: Seoul

By Thomas Maresca
North Korea launches 3 missiles, including ICBM: Seoul
North Korea launched three ballistic missiles Wednesday morning, South Korea's military said, including an ICBM. The test comes one day after U.S. President Joe Biden concluded an Asia visit. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, May 24 (UPI) -- One day after U.S. President Joe Biden concluded his trip to Asia, North Korea launched three ballistic missiles eastward into the sea, including one probable ICBM, the South Korean military said on Wednesday.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff detected the three launches from the area of Pyongyang's international airport at roughly 6 a.m., 6:37 a.m. and 6:42 a.m., it said in a text message sent to reporters.

Advertisement

The first missile, believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile, flew a distance of roughly 223 miles and reached an altitude of 335 miles, the JCS said. The second missile failed in mid-air and the third was a short-range ballistic missile that traveled 472 miles at a maximum altitude of 37 miles.

The round of weapons tests was Pyongyang's 17th of the year and its second full launch of an ICBM in two months after leader Kim Jong Un lifted a self-imposed moratorium on long-range missiles and nuclear tests that had been in place since a period of diplomatic rapprochement in 2018.

Advertisement
RELATED North Korea could test fire a ballistic missile during Biden's visit, Seoul says

Pyongyang's latest provocation comes after Seoul and Washington were on high alert during U.S. President Joe Biden's five-day visit to South Korea and Japan, which wrapped up on Tuesday.

In Seoul, Biden held a summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and reaffirmed Washington's extended deterrence commitment "using the full range of U.S. defense capabilities, including nuclear, conventional and missile defense capabilities."

Yoon on Wednesday convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council and called for "the implementation of practical measures such as extended deterrence and the strengthening of the ROK-U.S. joint defense posture as agreed upon by the leaders of South Korea and the United States," his office said in a statement. The Republic of Korea is the official name of South Korea.

RELATED New South Korea defense chief promises 'stern' response to threats from North

The NSC condemned the launches "as a grave provocation that violates U.N. Security Council resolutions, raises tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia and threatens international peace," the statement said.

South Korean and American combined forces reacted with a live-fire exercise of surface-to-surface missiles. The forces fired one missile from the U.S. Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS, and one Korean Hyunmu-2 missile, both militaries said.

The exercise "demonstrates the ability of the combined ROK-U.S. force to respond quickly to crisis events," U.S. Forces Korea said in a statement.

Advertisement
RELATED Biden, Yoon agree to boost military exercises

The South Korean Air Force also mobilized 30 fully armed F-15K fighter jets after the North Korean provocation, the JCS said. On Tuesday, the Air Force conducted an "Elephant Walk" exercise involving dozens of jets, including F-35A stealth fighters, taxiing in formation.

Japan's Defense Ministry reported the launches on Wednesday, saying that it detected two ballistic missiles from North Korea that appeared to splash down in the sea outside of the country's Exclusive Economic Zone.

"A series of North Korean actions, including the repeated launches of ballistic missiles, threaten the peace and security of Japan, the region and the international community," the ministry said in a statement.

"It is unacceptable to launch missiles in quick succession during the invasion of Ukraine," the statement added.

Officials in Seoul and Washington have concluded that Pyongyang is also poised to conduct a nuclear weapon test, its seventh overall and first in five years. The flurry of activity comes as North Korea continues to battle a COVID-19 outbreak, with state media saying Wednesday that more than 3 million fever cases have been reported in the unvaccinated country.

Latest Headlines

Jehovah's Witness released from Russian jail after serving 5 years
World News // 1 hour ago
Jehovah's Witness released from Russian jail after serving 5 years
May 24 (UPI) -- A Danish Jehovah's Witness who was the first person to be arrested and sentenced to a Russian jail amid the Kremlin's crackdown on the religion has been released after serving five years behind bars.
Russia takes control of town of Svitlodarsk; 200 bodies found in Mariupol
World News // 16 hours ago
Russia takes control of town of Svitlodarsk; 200 bodies found in Mariupol
May 24 (UPI) -- Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday they have discovered about 200 bodies beneath the debris of an apartment building in Mariupol, the southern port city that's been targeted for weeks by Russian forces.
Dutch airline KLM faces suit over 'greenwashing'
World News // 8 hours ago
Dutch airline KLM faces suit over 'greenwashing'
May 24 (UPI) -- Environmental groups have filed suit against KLM, alleging the Dutch airline has falsely claimed to be environmentally sustainable in advertising to improve its image, which is greenwashing.
14-year-old boy found guilty of murdering 12-year-old girl in Britain
World News // 9 hours ago
14-year-old boy found guilty of murdering 12-year-old girl in Britain
May 24 (UPI) -- A court found a 14-year-old boy guilty on Tuesday of murdering 12-year-old Ava White in November in Liverpool, Britain after she asked him to stop filming her and her friends.
British regulator fines U.S. facial recognition company $9.4M
World News // 10 hours ago
British regulator fines U.S. facial recognition company $9.4M
May 24 (UPI) -- A British regulator has fined a U.S. facial recognition company over collecting images of people in Britain in violation of its data protection laws.
Band of gunmen attack hotel, 2 bars in central Mexico; 11 killed
World News // 11 hours ago
Band of gunmen attack hotel, 2 bars in central Mexico; 11 killed
May 24 (UPI) -- Mexican police are searching for a group of gunmen who opened fire on a hotel and two bars late Monday, killing nearly a dozen people.
Hong Kong cardinal denies failing to register fund that helped dissidents
World News // 13 hours ago
Hong Kong cardinal denies failing to register fund that helped dissidents
May 24 (UPI) -- Cardinal Joseph Zen of Hong Kong, along with five other people, denied charges in court on Tuesday that they failed to register a relief fund that was assisting protestors who faced legal and medical fees.
2 pilots killed in central Iran after Chinese-made F-7 crashes during training
World News // 14 hours ago
2 pilots killed in central Iran after Chinese-made F-7 crashes during training
May 24 (UPI) -- Two Iranian miliary pilots were killed on Tuesday when their Chinese-made fighter jet crashed during a training exercise, officials said.
Biden, Quad leaders pledge 'free' Indo-Pacific amid 'dark hour' in Russia-Ukraine war
World News // 15 hours ago
Biden, Quad leaders pledge 'free' Indo-Pacific amid 'dark hour' in Russia-Ukraine war
SEOUL, May 24 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts in the Quad met in Tokyo on Tuesday and vowed to work together for a "free and open Indo-Pacific" in an alliance designed to contain China's assertiveness in the region.
Biden: Taiwan policy of 'strategic ambiguity' has not changed
World News // 19 hours ago
Biden: Taiwan policy of 'strategic ambiguity' has not changed
SEOUL, May 24 (UPI) -- A day after sparking outrage by claiming the United States would intervene militarily to protect Taiwan, President Joe Biden said Washington's policy of "strategic ambiguity" toward defending the island had not changed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Consultant: Amber Heard lost $45M-$50M after statements by Johnny Depp's lawyer
Consultant: Amber Heard lost $45M-$50M after statements by Johnny Depp's lawyer
At least 19 students, 2 adults killed in shooting at Texas elementary school
At least 19 students, 2 adults killed in shooting at Texas elementary school
Russia takes control of town of Svitlodarsk; 200 bodies found in Mariupol
Russia takes control of town of Svitlodarsk; 200 bodies found in Mariupol
Walmart recalling 'Juneteenth' ice cream after social media backlash
Walmart recalling 'Juneteenth' ice cream after social media backlash
U.S. submarine's grounding 'preventable,' says Navy probe
U.S. submarine's grounding 'preventable,' says Navy probe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement