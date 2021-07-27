Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 27, 2021 / 9:36 AM

Japan offers restrained response after Russian visit to island in Pacific

By
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday Japan's legal position should not be harmed after Russia's prime minister visited a disputed island in the Pacific. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday Japan's legal position "should not be harmed" after Russia's prime minister visited a disputed island in the Pacific. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Japan delivered a muted response after Russia's prime minister visited an island in the northern Pacific that is also claimed by Japan.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday he would "refrain from making specific comments" about Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit to the Russian-held Iturup Island, one of the four southernmost Kuril islands.

Advertisement

But Kato also said it is important for stakeholders to "not harm Japan's legal position," Yomiuri Shimbun reported.

Japan and Russia have taken turns summoning each other's ambassadors after Mishustin's visit.

RELATED North and South Korea restore severed hotlines after a year

The Russian premier visited a fish-processing factory on the island Monday, the South China Morning Post reported. According to the Wall Street Journal, Moscow was ready to start military drills on the island, a move that would irritate Japan amid the Tokyo Olympics.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russia's Vladimir Putin reached an agreement in 2016 to launch "joint economic activities" on the four Russian-held South Kuril Islands.

The deal, which included a Japanese pledge to invest $43 billion in the Russian-administered territory, was supposed to look past the territorial dispute.

RELATED Hong Kong convicts protester in first trial under national security law

At the end of World War II, Soviet forces seized the islands in the northern Pacific and forced 17,000 Japanese residents to flee. The two countries have refused to sign a peace treaty involving the islands.

Advertisement

Russia insists Russian law would apply to any economic activities on them. But Tokyo has argued that Moscow is illegally occupying the islands and Russian law would be unacceptable.

Mishustin's visit could be exploiting a legal loophole in the joint agreement between the two countries.

RELATED Cuba's Paris embassy hit with gas bomb; blames U.S. for inciting violence

Tsukamoto Takashi, an associate political science and economics professor at Meiji University, told the Post that the visit does not contradict the 2016 agreement, which focused on economic cooperation while directly avoiding the island dispute.

Russia has said its military drills are to be held for a month, according to the Yomiuri.

Latest Headlines

Tokyo sees record number of COVID-19 cases 4 days into Olympics
World News // 4 minutes ago
Tokyo sees record number of COVID-19 cases 4 days into Olympics
July 27 (UPI) -- New cases of COVID-19 in Tokyo reached a record high on Tuesday, health officials said, less than a week into the Summer Olympic Games there.
Watchdog says Israel guilty of war crimes during fighting with Hamas
World News // 21 minutes ago
Watchdog says Israel guilty of war crimes during fighting with Hamas
July 27 (UPI) -- A report Tuesday by watchdog Human Rights Watch says Israel likely committed war crimes during 11 days of fighting with Hamas in May in Gaza.
At least 1 dead, several missing after Germany chemical plant explodes
World News // 1 hour ago
At least 1 dead, several missing after Germany chemical plant explodes
July 27 (UPI) -- An explosion Tuesday at a Germany chemical plant killed at least one person and poses an "extreme danger" authorities said.
North and South Korea restore severed hotlines after a year
World News // 4 hours ago
North and South Korea restore severed hotlines after a year
SEOUL, July 27 (UPI) -- Hotlines that were severed last in June of last year by North Korea were turned back on Tuesday, restoring communications between the two Koreas in a move both sides called a positive step in improving relations.
Hong Kong convicts protester in first trial under national security law
World News // 4 hours ago
Hong Kong convicts protester in first trial under national security law
July 27 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's High Court convicted a 24-year-old protester on Tuesday in the first trial held under the draconian national security law Beijing imposed upon the city last year.
Cuba's Paris embassy hit with gas bomb; blames U.S. for inciting violence
World News // 9 hours ago
Cuba's Paris embassy hit with gas bomb; blames U.S. for inciting violence
July 27 (UPI) -- The Cuban Embassy in France late Monday said it was the victim of a Molotov cocktail attack that it blamed the United States for inciting.
Olympics: Tattoos on display in Tokyo despite cultural stigma
World News // 15 hours ago
Olympics: Tattoos on display in Tokyo despite cultural stigma
July 26 (UPI) -- Tattoos are widely on display among athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games, despite the country's longstanding taboos against skin markings.
Billionaire Najib Mikati named Lebanon prime minister
World News // 19 hours ago
Billionaire Najib Mikati named Lebanon prime minister
BEIRUT, Lebanon, July 26 (UPI) -- Najib Mikati, a Lebanese politician and wealthy businessman, was named prime minister Monday, tasked with forming a new Cabinet to stop the collapse of the ailing country and supervise next year's general elections.
South Korean officer accused of sexual molestation found dead, authorities say
World News // 19 hours ago
South Korean officer accused of sexual molestation found dead, authorities say
July 26 (UPI) -- The South Korean defendant in a sex abuse and death case in the country's Air Force died while in custody, officials said. His death was ruled a suicide.
India monsoon death toll rises to 164 as incessant rains continue
World News // 20 hours ago
India monsoon death toll rises to 164 as incessant rains continue
July 26 (UPI) -- The death toll from floods triggered by torrential monsoon rains and landslides in the western Indian state of Maharashtra rose to 164 on Monday as rain continued across the region, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olympics: Tattoos on display in Tokyo despite cultural stigma
Olympics: Tattoos on display in Tokyo despite cultural stigma
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
Group kills Texas gunman with bricks after 1 fatally shot at party, police say
Group kills Texas gunman with bricks after 1 fatally shot at party, police say
Still in seclusion, FBI agent who was real 'Donnie Brasco' glad he took down Mafia 40 years ago
Still in seclusion, FBI agent who was real 'Donnie Brasco' glad he took down Mafia 40 years ago
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/