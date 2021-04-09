Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said he will step aside as designated successor to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. File Photo by Wallace Woon/EPA-EFE

April 9 (UPI) -- Singapore is on a search for its next leader after the country's handpicked successor to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he will step aside to make way for the next generation.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said late Thursday that he was declining to take over after Lee leaves office, citing his age, the Straits Times and CNBC reported Friday.

Advertisement

"I would have too short a runway," Heng said.

"We need a leader who will not only rebuild Singapore post-COVID-19, but also lead the next phase of our nation-building effort."

The disclosure may have taken Singaporeans by surprise, including Lee, who was planning to retire this year. Analysts say the government meticulously plans transfers of power, and Singapore may need time to make adjustments after the statement.

Eugene Tan, a law professor at Singapore Management University, told CNBC Heng has thrown a wrench in the works, "in terms of Singapore's very carefully laid out succession plans."

"But I don't see that as a body blow to Singapore's political renewal," Tan said.

RELATED Iran releases South Korean tanker and crew captured at sea

On Thursday, Heng had said it would be in the best interest of the nation if someone who is younger emerges to "tackle the huge challenges ahead."

Singapore has been deeply impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The city-state's early response was touted a success until an outbreak occurred last year among foreign workers, from China, India and Bangladesh, living in crowded dormitories.

The Straits Times reported Friday four "core" members of Singapore's next generation of leaders are the most likely candidates for the top position.

Their ages range from 44 to 51, and all four sit on the ruling People's Action Party's central executive committee, the report said.

The PAP has ruled Singapore since 1959. In 2015, the party won nearly 70% of votes.

Last year, Singapore held general elections to prepare for the handover to Heng. The election extended Lee's term of office until April.