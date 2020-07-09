July 9 (UPI) -- At least one person is dead and four others are injured after a 65-foot crane collapsed onto houses in east London, officials said.

The London Fire Brigade said in a statement they were called to the scene of a collapsed crane in Bow at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday discovering the machinery had crashed onto a row of flats being constructed and two adjacent houses.

The brigade's Urban Search and Rescue team was dispatched to search the residences and discovered a deceased woman on the first floor of one of the houses hit by the crane.

"Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency services, a fifth person has been found and died at the scene," London Ambulance Services said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with their family at this difficult time."

Two people suffered head injuries in the crash and were taken to the hospital, the officials said, adding two other victims were treated at the scene and did not require to be hospitalized.

Several local fire crews were deployed to the scene and the fire brigade used a drone to provide aerial imagery to aid with the rescue, it said.

Swan Housing Association, which was developing the units, issued its condolences in a statement, saying it was "deeply saddened" by the crash at its site.

"Our thoughts are with those affected and their families at this difficult time," it said. "Our staff are on site to provide support to the emergency response and the investigation."