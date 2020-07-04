July 4 (UPI) -- Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Tyson Brummett was killed in a plane crash in Utah along with four others Friday.

According to a press release from the Utah County Sheriff's Office, Brummett, 35, was piloting a small plane from South Valley Regional Airport in West Jordan, Utah, when it crashed near the Box Elder Peak in American Fork Canyon Friday morning.

Also killed in the crash were Alex Blackhurst Ruegner, 35, of Riverton; and Alex's aunt and uncle Elaine W. Blackhurst, 60, of Riverton and her husband, Douglas Robinson Blackhurst, 62, both of Riverton.

Hikers in the area called 911 after they saw the plane begin to turn and spiral downward, then heard the impact. According to the witness, the victims died on impact.

Brummett pitched one major league game in 2012 for the Phillies, who drafted him out of UCLA in 2007.

He was then picked up by the Toronto Blue Jays and then pitched in their minor league system, then for the Los Angeles Dodgers' Class AA club in 2014 before his release.

"The Phillies organization sends heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of former pitcher Tyson Brummett, along with three members of the Ruegnar and Blackhurst families, who tragically passed away in a plane crash yesterday morning," the Philadelphia Phillies tweeted Saturday.