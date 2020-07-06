July 6 (UPI) -- Authorities said eight people are feared dead after two planes collided over Coeur d'Alene Lake in Idaho.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said in a statement it received calls the two planes had collided mid-air before crashing into the lake at around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Two deceased passengers have been pulled from the water but authorities said that based on initial reports they believe eight passengers and crew were involved in the crash.

"At this time it is believed there are no survivors," the sheriff's office said.

The names of the victims will be released once their identities have been confirmed and their families have been notified, it said.

The planes were located by a sonar team at a depth of 127 feet underwater, which Lt. Ryan Higgins with the sheriff's office said was too deep for their dive team, meaning a commercial diving operation may need to be contracted to investigate the wreckages at the bottom of the lake.

Multiple Marine, U.S. Coast Guard and fire department units responded to the crash.

The sheriff's office could not confirm the planes involved in the crash, though the National Transportation Board identified the aircraft late Sunday as a Cessna TU206G and a de Havilland DHC-2 and said it was investigating the incident.