April 28 (UPI) -- At least 46 people died in a truck bombing at a market in Syria on Tuesday, officials said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said an improvised explosive device was detonated in a car in the city of Afrin, killing at least 46 people including 11 children. All of the victims were residents of the city displaced from different Syrian provinces.

The group said as many as 50 people were injured and the death toll was expected to rise.

The attack took place near the residence of the governor and also caused damage to the site.

The Turkish defense ministry blamed the attack on the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units militia and the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey, the United States and the European Union.