Nine inmates died in a riot at Miguel Castro Castro jail in Peru amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in the country's prisons. Photo by Sergi Rugrand/EPA-EFE

April 28 (UPI) -- Nine inmates died during a prison riot in Peru amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in the country's detention centers.

Peru's National Penitentiary Institute, or INPE, confirmed the deaths after inmates at Miguel Castro Castro jail in Lima began burning mattresses and climbing on the roof where they threw stones and other blunt objects at law enforcement officers on Monday.

In addition to the nine deaths, three inmates were injured along with 60 prison officers and five police officers.

Prison guards along with 200 members of the national police were able to quell the riot and prevent inmates from escaping, the INPE said.

Justice Minister Fernando Castaneda said last week that 13 inmates and three prison guards have died as a result of the coronavirus in Peru and more than 500 others in Peru's prisons have been infected.

Miguel Castro Castro has a population of 5,300 inmates despite being designed to hold 1,100.

"Obviously the possibility of infection is imminent," said Jose Luis Perez, a former interior minister.

The INPE said it has ordered the delivery of nearly 6,000 masks and almost 700 tests for the facility to prevent the spread of the virus.