Army soldiers help supporters open the Northern Highway Monday during a protest against the collapsing Lebanese pound currency and the increasing cost of goods, in northern Beirut, Lebanon. Photo by Nabil Mounzer/EPA-EFE

April 28 (UPI) -- Violent protests in Lebanon killed one person Tuesday after clashes between protesters and Beirut's military.

The protester was killed by Lebanese Army gunfire in the northern town of Tripoli. An Army official said troops fired shots in the air to break up protests but used rubber bullets and tear gas.

Much of Lebanon has been on lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis but a shortage of currency and devaluation of salaries and savings has driven demonstrators into the streets to oppose government leadership.

Demonstrators marched through city streets, damaged banks and blocked traffic. The Army said it's been trying to balance demonstrators' right to protest with keeping roads open and preventing crimes.

Bank employees were assaulted in several branches, officials said, by rioters trying to "punish the banks for impoverishing the country and its people."

Some fear Lebanon's financial crisis could rekindle instability not seen since its civil war, which lasted from 1975 to 1990.

"Political corruption should also be addressed given its gravity," said Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab. "Prosecuting senior political officials will prove that accountability is not limited to those in the lower ranks of the public sector."