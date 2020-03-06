Emergency personnel gather Friday at the scene of an explosion near the U.S. Embassy in Tunis, Tunisia. Photo by Mohamed Messara/EPA-EFE

March 6 (UPI) -- Authorities said five police officers were injured Friday when two suicide bombers set off devices outside the U.S. Embassy in Tunisia.

The Tunisian Interior Ministry said the injured officers were stationed in a street near the embassy in Tunis when they were targeted by the bombers. Officials said their injuries vary in severity.

At least one of the bombers rode a motorcycle when his explosive detonated, and both assailants died in the suicide attack.

Officials said there were also injured civilians, though it wasn't immediately known how many.

The ministry said security units were placed on high alert and the Tunisian Council of Ministers convened an emergency meeting.

The U.S. Embassy in Tunis urged people to avoid the area.

Tunisia has been targeted by Islamic State terrorists in recent years, whose attacks have killed dozens. Fifty-nine foreign tourists were killed in two major attacks in 2015 and three died in two suicide bombings last June.