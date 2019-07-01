Police respond after a suicide bombing in Tunis, Tunisia on Thursday. Photo by EPA-EFE

July 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Embassy in Tunisia closed Monday over concerns about violence after two suicide bombs rocked the nation's capital last week.

The Islamic State terror group took responsibility for Thursday's bombings near the French Embassy and close to the entrance of the Tunisian anti-terrorism brigade offices in its Al-Qarjani district. The attacks killed at least one person and injured eight others.

"Due to security concerns, the U.S. Embassy will be closed to the public on Monday, July 1st, except for emergency services," the U.S. embassy said.

The embassy has advised personnel to be cautious around the capital, Tunis.

"Due to reports of multiple security-related incidents, the U.S. Embassy has instructed its personnel to avoid travel to downtown Tunis. We further recommend against unnecessary movement in and around Tunis at this time," U.S. officials said.

The National Defense Ministry said terrorists also tried, unsuccessfully, to destroy a transmitting radio station almost 200 miles away on Mount Orbata Thursday.