Opera legend Placido Domingo sings the national anthem before a game between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., in 2011. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Opera legend Placido Domingo has withdrawn from an event planned for the opening of next summer's Tokyo Olympics amid multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, organizers said Friday.

The world-famous Spanish singer will no longer appear at the cultural festival, which will feature Japanese kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo. The event seeks to blend cultural influences as part of the capital city's hosting the Summer Games next July.

"This decision was made by Maestro Domingo after thoughtful consideration," the Tokyo organizing committee explained.

The 78-year-old singer faces accusations of sexual misconduct that already prompted him to resign last month from the Los Angeles Opera. He said then his ability to serve as the opera's general director had been compromised. Domingo has also withdrawn from performances at New York City's Metropolitan Opera.

The accusations say Domingo pressured women into granting sexual favors in exchange for professional opportunities. The Madrid-born singer has denied their claims.

The Tokyo Summer Olympic Games begin next July 24 and run through Aug. 9.