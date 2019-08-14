Opera singer Placido Domingo sings the national anthem before a baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., in 2011. Domingo has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Opera said it has opened an investigation into opera legend Plácido Domingo, following a news report that detailed accusations of sexual abuse from nine women.

The LA Opera said late Tuesday it's hired outside counsel to examine the accusations. The move is a response to an Associated Press report that said the Spanish-born 78-year-old tenor pressured women into sexual relationships in exchange for professional favors.

"We believe all employees and artists should be treated respectfully and feel safe and secure within their work environment," the LA Opera said in a statement. "[We] has robust human resources policies and procedures in place.

"In accordance with those policies, LA Opera will engage outside counsel to investigate the concerning allegations about Plácido Domingo.

The accusations go back as far as the 1980s and include eight singers and a dancer, the AP report said.

As a result of the claims, the Philadelphia Orchestra said it's withdrawn Domingo from an opening concert on Sept. 18. The Metropolitan Opera Guild in New York City, where Domingo is scheduled to perform next month, said it's awaiting the results of the LA Opera investigation.

Domingo has performed more than 150 roles and sung in more than 4,000 performances, the most of any opera singer in history.

"Plácido Domingo has been a dynamic creative force in the life of LA Opera and the artistic culture of Los Angeles for more than three decades. Nevertheless, we are committed to doing everything we can to foster a professional and collaborative environment where all our employees and artists feel equally comfortable, valued and respected," the LA Opera added.

Domingo has characterized the accusations as "inaccurate."

"It is painful to hear that I may have upset anyone or made them feel uncomfortable -- no matter how long ago and despite my best intentions," Domingo said. "I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual. People who know me or who have worked with me know that I am not someone who would intentionally harm, offend or embarrass anyone."