Placido Domingo resigns from L.A. Opera amid harassment allegations

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Opera general director and performer Placido Domingo resigned from the L.A. Opera Wednesday amid allegations of sexual harassment. He was scheduled to perform in Roberto Devereaux beginning Feb. 22.

Domingo released a statement first reported by the Los Angeles Times in which he addressed "recent accusations that have been made against me in the press." He said he is working to clear his name, but felt "my ability to serve this company that I so love has been compromised."

"I have decided that it is in the best interests of L.A. Opera for me to resign as its general director and withdraw from my future scheduled performances at this time," Domingo wrote. "I do so with a heavy heart and at the same time wish to convey to the company's dedicated board and hard-working staff my deepest wishes that the L.A. Opera continue to grow and excel."

L.A. Opera thanked Domingo in a letter written by President and CEO Christopher Koelsch. The L.A. Opera is conducting an internal investigation into allegations against Domingo.

"Both the board and the senior staff believe strongly that it is important for that investigation to continue until its resolution -- and it will do so," Koelsch wrote in the letter obtained by NPR. "It is imperative that we make sure all employees and artists feel heard, valued and respected, because you are."

Domingo previously withdrew from performances at the Metropolitan Opera in New York after allegations from several women that Domingo requested sexual favors in return for help with their careers, and punished those who refused.

Domingo was part of the Three Tenors with Luciano Pavarotti and Jose Carreras. He has served as general director of L.A. Opera since 2003.