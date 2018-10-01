Workers clear fallen trees from railroad tracks in Tokyo on Monday after Typhoon Trami brought 134 mph wind gusts to Japan. Photo by Jiji Press/EPA-EFE

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- At least two people have been killed and more than 100 injured by Typhoon Trani, officials said on Monday.

The storm made landfall near Osaka late Sunday with winds gusts of up to 134 mph and sustained winds of a Class 2 hurricane. More than 750,000 homes lost power and train departures and plane flights were cancelled.

Train commuters faced long delays on Monday morning because of trees requiring removal from train tracks.

Osaka's Kansai Airport was closed on Sunday, but reopened Monday after over 200 flights were disrupted by the typhoon. Officials said 400,000 residences and businesses were still without power mid-Monday.

One person was killed when a truck fell from a road that collapsed from a landslide and another drowned in a swollen waterway. At least two people are missing.

The typhoon was downgraded Monday by the Japan Meteorological Agency, but another low-pressure system is expected to bring more wind and rain.

Typhoon Trami was preceded a month ago by Typhoon Jebi, the strongest storm to hit Japan in 25 years.