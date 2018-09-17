Typhoon Mangkhut kills 4, causes flooding, landslides in China

Laborers work on a bamboo scaffolding in the aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut in the Hung Hom district in Hong Kong, China. Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Typhoon Mangkhut continued its destructive path Monday, killing four people in southern China and forcing 3.1 million evacuations.

Torrential rains and strong winds pounded Guangdong and later Guangxi Zhuang, causing floods and landslides while temporarily shutting down several airports and a major harbor.

Mangkhut, the largest storm so far this year, was downgraded to a yellow alert, the second lowest in a four-tier system.

In Hong Kong, videos posted online show apartments swaying in the wind, businesses with their windows smashed in and scaffolding falling to the ground. Officials estimate 200 people were injured in Hong Kong.

Mangkhut will weaken as it moves inland and could be downgraded to a tropical depression by Tuesday.

Chinese residents interviewed after the typhoon had passed said the government was much better prepared for Mangkhut than it was for Typhoon Hato last year.

The Philippines took the brunt of the typhoon Saturday when it hit as a Category 5 storm, with 165 mph winds.

Government officials said 54 people died and 42 were missing, including 33 miners who were killed in a landslide at a mining site. Another 29 are missing.

Many residents fled to the north where shelters were set up.

Damages from the storm could top $16 billion to $20 billion in the Philippines and $50 billion in Hong Kong and China.