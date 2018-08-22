2 typhoons target Japan, South Korea

Typhoon Soulik (L) swiped southern Japan earlier this week and Typhoon Cimaron is headed toward the same area later this week. Image courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Japan Meteorological Agency issued advisories throughout the country Wednesday as two typhoons bore down on the island nation.

Typhoon Cimaron was expected to make landfall along the southwestern coast Thursday or Friday as it traveled northward. The JMA predicted the regions of Shikoku, Hiroshima and Chugoku would likely be hit.

The storm was the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane and was expected to bring damaging wind and a storm surge. Rainfall from Cimaron could compound problems from excess rain the region received in July, prompting mudslides and flooding.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Soulik swiped southern Japan as it headed toward South Korea's Jeju Island. The equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane, the storm could bring up to a foot of rain within 36 hours. The storm was expected to rapidly weaken as it hit the peninsula.

Soulik caused injuries to two people in Japan's Kagoshima prefecture -- one of whom sustained a cut from broken windows at a convenience store in Amami and another who fell and cut his jaw due to strong winds, Asahi reported.

