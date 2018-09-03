U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan insider attack

An American service member was killed in Afghanistan on Monday. File Photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff/U.S. Marine Corps /UPI

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- One U.S. service member has been killed and another injured in an apparent insider attack in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, military officials said.

"The sacrifice of our service member, who volunteered for a mission to Afghanistan to protect his country, is a tragic loss for all who knew and all who will now never know him," Resolute Support and U.S. Forces-Afghanistan Commanding General Scott Miller said in a statement. "Our duty now is to honor him, care for his family and continue our mission."

An "insider attack" is carried out against U.S. military personnel by the Afghan troops they are training or advising.

Military officials will not release the deceased victim's name until 24 hours after his family has been notified.

Officials confirmed the wounded service member is in stable condition.

The victim the sixth U.S. service member to be killed in Afghanistan in 2018, and the second to be killed in an insider attack. Earlier this summer, Cpl. Joseph Maciel of South Gate, Calif., was killed in an insider attack.

American armed forces have been fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan since 2001. According to a U.N. report, 2,258 civilians were killed or injured as a result of the conflict during the first quarter of 2018.

