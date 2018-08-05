3 NATO troops killed in Afghanistan suicide blast

Afghan and NATO security forces arrive at the scene of an armed attack in the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, on January 21. On Sunday, three NATO service members died in a suicide attack. File Photo by Jawad Jalali/EPA-EFE

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- An attack on a North Atlantic Treaty Organization patrol Sunday in eastern Afghanistan left three Czech service members dead and injured three others, U.S. military officials said.

A suicide bomber detonated an explosive device near the town of Charakar, also injuring a U.S. service member and two Afghan service members.

"My thoughts and prayers, along with those of all of the 41 Resolute Support nations, are with the families and friends of our fallen and wounded service members, and our injured Afghan brothers and their families," said U.S. Army Gen. John Nicholson, commander of Resolute Support and U.S. Forces-Afghanistan. "Their sacrifice on behalf of the Afghan people and our coalition will endure in both our hearts and history, and further strengthen our resolve."

There are 230 troops from the Czech Republic deployed to Afghanistan as part of Resolute Support, whose mission is to train and advise Afghan troops.

