Green beret killed by IED in Afghanistan

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A Green Beret died from injuries sustained from an improvised explosive device blast, the Department of Defense announced Monday.

Sgt. 1st Class Reymund Rarogal Transfiguracion, 36, died Sunday, five days after an IED detonated near him in Afghanistan's Helmand province, military officials said.

The department said the incident was under investigation.

Transfiguracion, from Waikoloa, Hawaii, was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

He was deployed to Afghanistan in March to support Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

Throughout his military career Transfiguracion earned numerous awards and decorations including the Meritorious Unit Commendation, the Bronze Star, two Purple Hearts, the Meritorious Service Medal, three Army Achievement Medals, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Combat Action Badge, the Special Forces Tab, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Basic Parachutist Badge, and the Air Assault Badge Army Times reported.

He also was posthumously promoted to sergeant first class and awarded the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart and the Meritorious Service Medal.

