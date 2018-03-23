2 dead after gunman takes hostages at French market

March 23 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed Friday and a dozen more were injured in what may be a terrorist incident at a market in southern France, authorities said.

The gunman, who claimed to be affiliated with the Islamic State terror group, stormed the market in Trèbes and took hostages.

The hostage taker is described as a Moroccan national in his 30s and is already known to intelligence services.

After bursting into the market, the gunman said he was affiliated with the Islamic State and demanded the release of militant Salah Abdeslam -- one of the terror group's surviving perpetrators of the 2015 Paris attacks.

The holdup followed the shooting of a French police officer a short distance away, authorities said. The officer was not critically injured.

It wasn't immediately known if the two attacks are related.

Trèbes is 385 miles south of Paris and 50 miles southeast of Toulouse.

About 50 people ran away from the supermarket when the shooting started.

This is a developing story