Home / Top News / World News

Palestinian teen sentenced to 8 months for slapping Israeli soldiers

By Ray Downs  |  March 21, 2018 at 8:15 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- An Israeli military court sentenced a 17-year-old Palestinian girl to eight month in prison Wednesday for slapping two Israeli soldiers.

Ahed Tamimi, who was 16 at the time of the incident in December, is expected to plead guilty to assault, incitement and two counts of obstructing soldiers.

Tamimi will be credited with four months of time served in the pea deal and receive a fine of $1,441.

"There is no justice under occupation," Tamimi told reporters after the sentence was announced.

Tamimi slapped the soldiers when they came to her family's home shortly after Israeli forces shot her 15-year-old cousin in the head at close range for allegedly throwing rocks.

The incident was caught on video and received international attention, with some applauding the teenager as a brave symbol of Palestinian resistance against the occupying Israeli military and others criticizing her as an anti-Semitic terrorist.

"The continued imprisonment of Palestinian child activist Ahed Tamimi is a flagrant attempt to intimidate those who dare challenge the circumstances of the ongoing occupation," Amnesty International said.

"She is not a little girl, she is a terrorist," Israeli culture minister Miri Regev said, according to The Guardian. "It's about time they understood that people like her have to be in jail and not be allowed to incite racism and subversion against the state of Israel."

Tamimi's mother, Nariman, who filmed the confrontation, was sentenced to eight months for assisting in the assault. Her father, Bassem, praised both of them in an essay published in the Middle East Monitor.

"The incarceration of the two most important women in my life, my wife Nariman and daughter Ahed, is not an extraordinary or exceptional case. On the contrary, Palestinians have continued to endure such atrocious behavior from Israel as an occupying power since the Nakba of 1948," Bassem wrote, referring to the 1948 Palestinian War. "Perhaps my family represents a model of Palestinians in general, and women specifically, who suffer from inhumane practices on a daily basis."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Texas bomber described devices in 25-minute recording Texas bomber described devices in 25-minute recording
Missouri death row inmate gets last-minute reprieve due to rare illness Missouri death row inmate gets last-minute reprieve due to rare illness
California town votes to opt-out of state's 'sanctuary' law California town votes to opt-out of state's 'sanctuary' law
Another March nor'easter scraps thousands of Northeast flights Another March nor'easter scraps thousands of Northeast flights
Fed orders quarter-point rate hike at first meeting under Powell Fed orders quarter-point rate hike at first meeting under Powell