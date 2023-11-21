Donald Trump to attend Clemson-South Carolina football game

1 of 2 | Former President Donald Trump enters the courtroom for his first day of testimony in his civil fraud trial at State Supreme Court on Monday, Nov. 6, in New York City. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo
"Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. [Pamela] Evette look forward to joining President Trump this Saturday to show him first-hand the passion and tradition that makes this rivalry the greatest in college football," said Brandon Charochak, spokesperson for McMaster.
South Carolina is one of four early voting states, which are the targets of heavy campaigning ahead of election year. Trump is campaigning for re-election in 2024 while jostling with multiple legal issues, including four felony cases carrying more than 90 counts against him.
President Donald Trump presents fast food burgers and pizza that is to be served to the Clemson Tigers to celebrate their NCAA Football Championship at the White House on Jan. 14, 2019. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
Saturday's matchup between unranked rivals will be the second in-state rivalry game Trump has attended this season. In September, he attended the Cy-Hawk game in Ames, Iowa, featuring the Iowa Hawkeyes and host Iowa State Cyclones. Iowa won 20-13 to recapture the Cy-Hawk trophy.