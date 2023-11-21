Donald Trump to attend Clemson-South Carolina football game

1 of 2 | Former President Donald Trump enters the courtroom for his first day of testimony in his civil fraud trial at State Supreme Court on Monday, Nov. 6, in New York City. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump will be in attendance Saturday when the Clemson Tigers face the South Carolina Gamecocks in their annual rivalry game the Palmetto Bowl. The Tigers and Gamecocks square off at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., at 7:30 p.m. EDT. Advertisement

Trump will be joined by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, according to The State.

"Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. [Pamela] Evette look forward to joining President Trump this Saturday to show him first-hand the passion and tradition that makes this rivalry the greatest in college football," said Brandon Charochak, spokesperson for McMaster.

South Carolina is one of four early voting states, which are the targets of heavy campaigning ahead of election year. Trump is campaigning for re-election in 2024 while jostling with multiple legal issues, including four felony cases carrying more than 90 counts against him.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is among the dwindling field of candidates competing with Trump for the Republican nomination. She served as the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. under Trump.

In 2019, Trump famously served fast food to the College Football National Champion Clemson Tigers during their visit to the White House. Clemson defeated Alabama 44-16 in the championship game the week before going to the White House.

Saturday's matchup between unranked rivals will be the second in-state rivalry game Trump has attended this season. In September, he attended the Cy-Hawk game in Ames, Iowa, featuring the Iowa Hawkeyes and host Iowa State Cyclones. Iowa won 20-13 to recapture the Cy-Hawk trophy.