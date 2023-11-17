Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 17, 2023 / 7:56 PM

Judge denies Donald Trump's request for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud trial

By Simon Druker
New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur F. Engoron (pictured) rejected a mistrial motion made by lawyers for former President Donald Trump. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
1 of 2 | New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur F. Engoron (pictured) rejected a mistrial motion made by lawyers for former President Donald Trump. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A $250 million civil fraud trial against former president Donald Trump will proceed after a New York Supreme Court judge Friday denied a request for a mistrial.

Justice Arthur F. Engoron rejected the mistrial motion, which contended he had shown bias against Trump.

Advertisement

Lawyers for Trump filed the motion in court Wednesday. The 30-paged document accused Engoron, a Democrat, of having "tainted" the legal proceedings he is overseeing.

"I stand by each and every ruling, and they speak for themselves," Engoron wrote in the six-page decision released Friday.

Related

Trump has testified during the trial that the judge is biased against him.

"Such argument is disingenuous and made in bad faith, as defendants omitted what I said immediately after that sentence, which is 'I'm here to hear him answer questions,'" Engoron wrote.

"Indeed, those are precisely the roles of the witness and the finder of fact."

The case was filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, and contends the former president, several of his adult children and the Trump Organization committed fraud by misreporting financial statements and other documents that inflated Trump's wealth by $2.2 billion.

Advertisement

Trump has repeatedly accused James of conducting a "witch hunt."

Trump lawyers also attacked the judge's clerk Allison Greenfield, in the mistrial motion, arguing she was acting as a "co-judge."

"My rulings are mine and mine alone," Engoron countered Friday in his ruling.

"There is absolutely no 'co-judging' at play. That I may consult on the trial record, the law, and the facts, before issuing any respective ruling is within my absolute discretion."

The news comes the same day A U.S. District Court judge in Washington, D.C. denied a motion from Trump's legal team to prohibit some Jan. 6 language in one of the legal proceedings against the former president.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump eligible for Colorado's 2024 primary ballot, judge rules
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Donald Trump eligible for Colorado's 2024 primary ballot, judge rules
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Colorado district judge ruled Donald Trump is eligible to be on the state's 2024 presidential primary ballot.
Washington state's Makah Tribe might resume whale hunts soon
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Washington state's Makah Tribe might resume whale hunts soon
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Makah Tribe may soon resume its cultural tradition of whaling off the Washington coast after a nearly two-decade exchange with the federal government to hammer out the logistics.
New Hampshire trooper kills suspected gunman in fatal shooting at psychiatric hospital
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New Hampshire trooper kills suspected gunman in fatal shooting at psychiatric hospital
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A shooter killed one person at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital before being shot and killed by a state trooper assigned to the facility, law enforcement said Friday night
To appease House Freedom Caucus, Speaker Mike Johnson begins releasing Jan. 6 riot video
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
To appease House Freedom Caucus, Speaker Mike Johnson begins releasing Jan. 6 riot video
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republicans on Friday gave the green light to start releasing video footage of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
ChatGPT developer OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
ChatGPT developer OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Citing a lack of confidence, the board of OpenAI removed CEO Sam Altman from his position Friday.
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care at home
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care at home
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at her Georgia home, the Carter Center said Friday.
Arizona State University cancels pro-Palestinian event with Rashida Tlaib
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Arizona State University cancels pro-Palestinian event with Rashida Tlaib
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Arizona State University canceled an event featuring Rep. Rashida Tlaib after a bipartisan group of state lawmakers said her "extremist, antisemitic views are not welcome in the state of Arizona."
Judge denies Trump motion to bar some Jan. 6 language in election interference case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge denies Trump motion to bar some Jan. 6 language in election interference case
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A U.S. District Court judge on Friday denied a motion from Donald Trump's legal team to have some language in one of the legal proceedings against the former president prohibited.
Michigan Amtrak train derailment injures 11, cancels some Friday trains
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Michigan Amtrak train derailment injures 11, cancels some Friday trains
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Amtrak canceled the Wolverine Train 352 and several other trains Friday due to track repairs needed after the 352 train derailed in west Michigan Thursday night, slightly injuring 11 people.
2 convicted in attempting to break sanctions against Iranian oil
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
2 convicted in attempting to break sanctions against Iranian oil
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced on Friday that a Pennsylvania federal court convicted two Texas-based men this week for trying to bypass U.S. sanctions to illegally sell oil from Iran.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Body of second Israeli hostage found near main Gaza hospital
Body of second Israeli hostage found near main Gaza hospital
Judge denies Trump motion to bar some Jan. 6 language in election interference case
Judge denies Trump motion to bar some Jan. 6 language in election interference case
Hundreds 'potentially' exposed to hepatitis, HIV at Mass. hospital
Hundreds 'potentially' exposed to hepatitis, HIV at Mass. hospital
Study: 58% of world's richest companies quietly lobby against climate policies
Study: 58% of world's richest companies quietly lobby against climate policies
Judge lifts Trump gag order in New York civil fraud case
Judge lifts Trump gag order in New York civil fraud case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement