Beyond Stormy Daniels: 5 cases adding to Donald Trump's legal woes

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York City on Monday ahead of his Tuesday arraignment in criminal court. Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is the first former president to be criminally indicted. The case, involving a hush-money coverup in New York, is just one of the criminal probes and civil lawsuits he is facing in several jurisdictions. Here is a rundown of where the investigations stand. Advertisement

Hush money payments

Trump is being arraigned Tuesday on charges related to efforts to hide $130,000 in payments in the final days of his 2016 presidential campaign to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to keep silent about an alleged 2006 affair he had with her.

The case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is centered on the alleged falsification of records over payments to his former personal attorney Michael Cohen to buy Daniels' silence.

Trump has denied the affair and said that the payment to Cohen was for legal services and he had no knowledge of the arrangement between Cohen and Daniels. Cohen has served prison time for his role in the payments.

Classified documents

On Aug. 8, the FBI served a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla., and seized more than 11,000 documents, including hundreds that were marked with some form of classification.

The Justice Department released an affidavit, saying that it had received a tip from the National Archives and Records Administration in February that it had received 15 boxes of records from Trump's office but that he refused to return other missing records.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is investigating.

Last month, a federal appeals court upheld a lower court's decision to force an attorney for Trump to testify on whether Trump misled him about the classified documents.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell had ordered Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran to testify in the case. Trump had argued that communications between him and Corcoran are protected by attorney-client privilege, but federal prosecutors believe some of those communications may show evidence of a crime.

Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The Justice Department has been investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election since July.

In September, the department issued more than 40 subpoenas in one week for witnesses to testify before a grand jury.

In February, the New York Times reported that Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, have been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was also subpoenaed and had attempted to fight it. However, a federal judge ruled March 29 that Pence must testify in front of the grand jury.

Lawyers for Trump had cited executive privilege and lawyers for Pence argued he was protected by the separation of powers. However, those arguments were rejected.

Georgia election

In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has launched a criminal investigation into Trump's actions during the 2020 election.

A partially released grand jury report from February shows jurors voted unanimously, declaring there was no election interference that would result in overturning the results of the election.

The panel also recommended criminal perjury charges against any witnesses who lied to them.

"A majority of the witnesses believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it. The grand jury recommends that the district attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling," the report reads.

Trump's lawyers have argued that the grand jury investigation should be quashed, citing comments made by five unnamed jurors and grand jury forewoman Emily Kohrs to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Their comments suggested the indictments contacted "multiple" names.

New York

New York Attorney General Letitia James brought a civil suit against Trump in September, alleging the Trump Organization had fraudulently inflated the value of certain assets.

The lawsuit alleges Trump and senior executives at the company falsely inflated Trump's net worth by billions in an effort to secure bank loans with more favorable terms.

James is seeking to permanently bar the former president from serving as an officer or director in New York corporations and businesses. She also seeks $250 million in fines.

Trump's legal team has requested a six-month delay in the case.

"Defendants cannot possibly review the staggering volume of material, serve subpoenas, review subpoenaed materials, prepare for and conduct depositions -- all within a 3 1/2-month period from the date on which plaintiff produced its investigative file -- and then prepare and present expert reports one month later," Trump argued in a court filing.

Rape lawsuit

E. Jean Carroll, a former columnist at Elle magazine, has said she kept the dress she wore the day Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s, a claim he has denied. She sued him in November 2019 for defamation.

On Sept. 27, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned an earlier district court decision that said the U.S. government could not substitute for Trump as a defendant.

On Oct. 19, Trump answered questions under oath, although details of his testimony were not immediately disclosed.

In November, Carroll filed a second lawsuit to include a claim of battery centered under a recent New York state law, the Adult Survivors Act, which allows sexual assault victims to file a civil lawsuit even when the statute of limitations has passed.

"Dearest friends, tonight, a few minutes after midnight, we filed the rape suit against the former president," Carroll wrote in a message to her readers on her Substack newsletter website.

"The new suit may ruin the former president's Thanksgiving, but it will be nourishing to every woman who's ever been grabbed, groped, harassed, pinched, prodded, assaulted, smeared or dragged through the mud by a powerful man."