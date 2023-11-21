Harrison Floyd, who pleaded not guilty in August to charges of election interference in Georgia, will appear in an Atlanta courtroom to answer to new charges of witness intimidation and other misconduct that threaten to put him back behind bars. Photo via Fulton County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Harrison Floyd, a co-defendant in the Georgia election fraud case against former President Donald Trump, could see his bond revoked at a Tuesday hearing after prosecutors accused him last week of misconduct during his time out of jail. Floyd, who pleaded not guilty in August to charges of election interference in Georgia, will appear in an Atlanta courtroom before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to answer to new charges that he intimidated witnesses and others who faced charges in the case, which threatens to put him back behind bars. Advertisement

Prosecutors filed the motion Nov. 15, accusing Floyd of "numerous intentional and flagrant violations" which potentially flouted bond conditions that prohibited him from bullying witnesses and limited his communications with the other defendants.

In the filing, the Fulton County District Attorney's office cited numerous social media posts and a podcast interview in which Floyd mentioned other defendants and witnesses, calling it evidence that makes him "ineligible for bond."

The DA also referenced Floyd's communications on the platform X, including posts that mentioned Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and former election officials Gabriel Sterling and Ruby Freeman, whom Floyd is accused of exerting his influence.

"Because of and in response to the Defendant's intimidating communications, witness Ruby Freeman has been the subject of renewed threats of violence from third parties," the filing said.

On Monday, Floyd's attorney filed a response with the court to oppose the charges, saying Floyd "certainly did not violate the conditions of his bond order," while also claiming that Floyd's actions while free on bond "cannot be seen as violations."

In his filing, Floyd claimed that Fulton DA Fani Willis had retaliated against him because she didn't initiate the motion to revoke his bond until after he had rejected a plea deal from her office "just weeks ago."

"In exercising his First Amendment rights, Mr. Floyd neither threatened or intimidated anyone and he certainly did not communicate with a witness or co-defendant directly or indirectly," the filing said. "He has no idea who the state's witnesses even are at this point."

Floyd, who is the former director of Black Voices for Trump pleaded not guilty to three counts related to election interference after he was indicted in August alongside 18 defendants, including Trump, under Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations law.

Floyd surrendered the same month, but unlike his co-defendants, he failed to get a bond agreement due to charges he faced in another case, keeping him in jail for nearly a week before he was ultimately released on $100,000 bail.

Many of the accused face a litany of charges, including multiple counts of conspiracy to defraud the state, forgery, criminal attempt to file false documents, and conspiracy to commit fraud in the state during the 2020 election.

Four of the defendants have since pleaded guilty in exchange for their cooperation, including Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell, Jena Ellis and Scott Hall, who agreed to testify against their one-time cohorts, including Trump.

Last Friday, Willis filed a petition for the trial to begin on Aug. 5, several weeks after the Republican National Convention, and only three months before the 2024 election while Trump remains the early favorite to win the Republican nomination less than a year ahead of the ballot.

"I believe the trial will take many months and I don't expect that we will conclude until the winter or the very early part of 2025," Willis said last week.