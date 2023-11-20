Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 20, 2023 / 10:37 AM

Appeals court to weigh lifting gag order in Trump's election interference case

By Clyde Hughes
An appeals court on Monday will hear arguments on whether or not to lift a gag order in former President Donald Trump's election interference case. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
An appeals court on Monday will hear arguments on whether or not to lift a gag order in former President Donald Trump's election interference case. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The federal appeals court in Washington will hear arguments on Monday from the attorneys of former President Donald Trump on how a limited gag order in his election interference case violates his right to free speech.

Attorneys for Trump and prosecutors will each be given 20 minutes to present their case on whether the gag order, issued by federal judge Tanya Chutkan that prevents him from targeting his comments toward special counsel Jack Smith and his staff, as well as targeting the judge's staff and the staff of other D.C. district court personnel, should remain in place.

Advertisement

The appeals court had paused the order as it considers the challenge, so it is not presently in effect.

Trump's attorneys have said they believe the restrictions have singled out the former president as he embarks on a campaign to return to the White House in 2024, stating that the First Amendment doesn't permit the district court to "micromanage President Trump's core political speech."

Related

"The district court cannot silence President Trump based solely on the anticipated reaction of his audiences," Trump's lawyers said in its court documents. "The district court lacks the authority to muzzle the core political speech of the leading candidate for President at the height of his re-election campaign.

Advertisement

"President Trump is entitled to proclaim, and the American public is entitled to hear, his core political messages. The gag order should be immediately reversed."

The special counsel has argued though, that Trump is also a criminal defendant and his comments could affect the integrity of potential jurors and the case in general.

Smith's team said that Trump's often bombastic rhetoric and its potential to incite his followers could affect the way the trial moves forward.

Trump has verbally criticized prosecutors and witnesses, including his former Vice President Mike Pence, a potential witness in the case.

"I cannot imagine any other criminal case where a defendant is allowed to call a prosecutor deranged or a thug," Chutkan had said in setting her original order. "I will not permit it here simply because the defendant is running a political campaign."

Chuktan on Friday dismissed a motion from Trump's legal team to bar language related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol that his lawyers had described as "inflammatory," as she ruled the legal team did not prove the language was prejudicial.

Also Friday, an appeals court temporarily lifted a similar gag order preventing Trump from talking about details of his civil fraud case.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Watch Live: President Joe Biden hosts 2023 Thanksgiving turkey pardoning
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Watch Live: President Joe Biden hosts 2023 Thanksgiving turkey pardoning
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Two turkeys from a farm in Minnesota will be pardoned at the White House on Monday as part of a longstanding and cherished Thanksgiving tradition.
Funeral ceremonies for Rosalynn Carter set for next week in Georgia
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Funeral ceremonies for Rosalynn Carter set for next week in Georgia
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The Carter family announced funeral arrangements and a series of ceremonies to commemorate the life and enduring legacy of Rosalynn Carter, the cherished matriarch who died Sunday after a lifetime of public service.
School Board elections deliver losses for Moms for Liberty, culture wars
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
School Board elections deliver losses for Moms for Liberty, culture wars
CLIVE, Iowa, Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Moms for Liberty-endorsed school board candidates largely fell flat in recent elections across the country, signaling a rejection of book bans and culture wars in the sphere of education.
Microsoft hires OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman, Greg Brockman after split
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Microsoft hires OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman, Greg Brockman after split
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Microsoft announced on Monday that it has hired OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman just days after the OpenAI board removed Altman as its CEO.
Kyle Vogt resigns as CEO of GM's Cruise
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kyle Vogt resigns as CEO of GM's Cruise
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Kyle Vogt, the co-founder of the General Motors-owned autonomous vehicle startup Cruise, announced his resignation on Sunday in what appears to be a continued fallout from recent setbacks.
Mother seeks answers in 37-year-old son's death and burial in pauper's grave
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Mother seeks answers in 37-year-old son's death and burial in pauper's grave
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- For months, Bettersten Wade called Jackson, Miss., police for updates about her 37-year-old son, who had disappeared in March. After five months, she learned he was buried in a pauper's grave.
Former first lady Melania Trump among those paying tribute to Rosalynn Carter
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Former first lady Melania Trump among those paying tribute to Rosalynn Carter
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Tributes from around the world praised former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died Sunday at her home in Plains, Ga. She was 96.
Former first lady, mental health advocate Rosalynn Carter dies at 96
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Former first lady, mental health advocate Rosalynn Carter dies at 96
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of former President Jimmy Carter, died Sunday in Plains, Ga., at age 96. "Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished," the former president said.
Bartender arrested, 27-year-old woman found bludgeoned with fire extinguisher
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Bartender arrested, 27-year-old woman found bludgeoned with fire extinguisher
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A California bartender was arrested earlier this week after a 27-year-old woman was found beaten to death with a fire extinguisher and abandoned at a construction site.
Memphis police find gunman dead after shooting spree kills 3 women, teen girl
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Memphis police find gunman dead after shooting spree kills 3 women, teen girl
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A man wanted by Memphis police in a Saturday shooting that killed three women and a 13-year-old girl was found dead the next day from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California man sentenced to 700 years for sexual assaults on boys while serving as nanny
California man sentenced to 700 years for sexual assaults on boys while serving as nanny
Bartender arrested, 27-year-old woman found bludgeoned with fire extinguisher
Bartender arrested, 27-year-old woman found bludgeoned with fire extinguisher
Former first lady Melania Trump among those paying tribute to Rosalynn Carter
Former first lady Melania Trump among those paying tribute to Rosalynn Carter
North Georgia Methodists OK departure of 261 congregations amid split over LGBTQ rights
North Georgia Methodists OK departure of 261 congregations amid split over LGBTQ rights
Memphis police find gunman dead after shooting spree kills 3 women, teen girl
Memphis police find gunman dead after shooting spree kills 3 women, teen girl
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement