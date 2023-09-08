Trending
Sept. 8, 2023

At 83, Nancy Pelosi says she will run for re-election to U.S. House in 2024

By Doug Cunningham
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced Friday she will run for re-election to the U.S. House in 2024. The former House speaker (pictured celebrating the one year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act in the White House earlier this year) is a polarizing political figure Republicans love to hate. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced Friday she will run for re-election to the U.S. House in 2024. The former House speaker (pictured celebrating the one year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act in the White House earlier this year) is a polarizing political figure Republicans love to hate. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Nancy Pelosi said Friday she will run for re-election to the U.S. House in 2024.

Pelosi, 83, wrote on X, "Now more than ever our city needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery. Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for re-election -- and respectfully ask for your vote."

Pelosi was first elected to Congress in 1987 and stepped down as speaker in January. She was the first woman speaker in 2007 and her tenure was historic. Her longevity in that role -- four terms -- was second only to Sam Rayburn.

She served as speaker from 2007-2011 and was elected speaker again in 2019 when Democrats took back House control from Republicans.

After the violent October attack on her husband, Paul, it was unclear whether Pelosi would remain in Congress.

Throughout her tenure, Pelosi has been a prolific fundraiser for House Democrats but also a polarizing political figure Republicans love to hate.

During the Jan. 6 pro-Trump assault on the Capitol, she was a target whom the insurrectionists tried to find when they overcame police and entered the building. Some of them roamed the Capitol halls shouting her name.

A Pennsylvania woman who said she wanted Pelosi to hang that day was sentenced to 27 months in prison in May.

Riley Williams, who led the Jan. 6 mob to Pelosi's Capitol office, was sentenced to three years in prison in March following conviction on three felonies related to storming the Capitol.

Video showed her taking a laptop and hard drive from Pelosi's office. Williams posted on social media that she, "stormed into the capitol building and stole Nancy Pelosi's hard drive and gavel."

