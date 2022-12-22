Trending
Dec. 22, 2022 / 6:29 AM

Pelosi prepares to step down after historic leadership tenure

By Matt Bernardini
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will step away from House leadership this January after 15 years. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/19459357054fe2f3fd73bca71c5d12eb/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- In January, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will cap a decade and a half of leadership in the chamber, ushering in a new era for the Democratic Party.

By several measures, Pelosi's tenure as speaker has been a historic one. She became the first woman to be appointed speaker in 2007 and her four terms as speaker are second only to Sam Rayburn.

Last month she announced that she was retiring from her leadership post when Democrats assume the minority on Jan. 3 after 15 years, saying "the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect."

According to Leonard Steinhorn, a CBS News political analyst and Professor at American University, Pelosi, D-Calif., will be seen by many as one of the most effective speakers in the modern era for her ability to whip votes and keep her caucus together.

"Getting a caucus together in congress is sometimes like herding cats," Steinhorn told UPI. "You hear the difficulty that John Boehner and Paul Ryan had. And it's no surprise that Boehner gave her a tribute."

During a ceremony held earlier this month to celebrate Pelosi and unveil her portrait, Boehner, the former Republican Speaker of the House, said that while he may have disagreed politically on many issues with her over the years, they were never disagreeable with one another.

The Republican, known for exhibiting his emotions as House speaker, choked back tears as he told Pelosi, "My girls told me, 'Tell the speaker how much we admire her.'"

RELATED Senate fails to pass $1.7T omnibus bill as Friday deadline nears

"You've been incredibly effective as the leader of your caucus. You know the younger generation today has a saying, 'Game recognizes game.' And the fact of the matter is, no other speaker of the House in the modern era -- Republican or Democrat -- has wielded the gavel with such authority or with such consistent results.

Pelosi was born March 26, 1940, in Baltimore where her father served as mayor. She graduated from Trinity College in 1962 and interned for Maryland Democratic Sen. Daniel Webster. In the 1970s she moved to San Francisco and began working her way up Democratic politics.

Pelosi first came to Congress in 1987 by winning a special election after having chaired the California Democratic Party. During her time in Congress, particularly while serving as leader, many have pointed to several key pieces of legislation that she helped pass by keeping the caucus together.

At the ceremony, Schumer ticked off a list of key legislation the Democrats had passed, including repealing the military's Don't Ask Don't Tell policy on LGBTQ service members and passing the Affordable Care Act, which expanded access to healthcare, stating one cannot mention those accomplishments without talking about Pelosi.

Steinhorn cited the ACA, as well as bills under Biden like the Inflation Reduction Act and measures offering COVID-19 relief as evidence of her effectiveness.

"She was involved very actively in the passage of the Affordable Care Act," Steinhorn said. "She's been instrumental in ensuring that the various wings of the Democratic party and caucus have stayed together during Biden's era."

Pelosi also earned praise from some Democrats for her fundraising ability and opposition to former President Donald Trump, although this made her a lightning rod for Republican campaign ads.

"Because of her abilities she became a primary target of the Republican party, she became their big target," Steinhorn said. "In part that's because they framed her as a San Francisco liberal, even though she is by no means as progressive as some of the most liberal members of her party."

The attacks on Pelosi ultimately culminated in her husband, Paul, being "violently assaulted" in their home by an intruder with a hammer. Just a few weeks after, Pelosi announced that she was stepping down from her leadership position.

"History will note she is the most consequential speaker of the House of Representatives in our history," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "There are countless examples of how she embodies the obligation of elected officials to uphold their oath to God and country to ensure our democracy delivers and remains a beacon to the world.

For now, Pelosi will remain in Congress as Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., takes over as Democratic leader in the house.

"The very fact that she decided to leave the Democratic party leadership shows she understands how to pass the torch," Steinhorn said. "Certainly Pelosi vetted him, saw his talent, and understood his abilities. She would not have groomed him to be a speaker had she not seen those abilities in him."

