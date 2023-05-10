Trending
U.S. News
May 10, 2023 / 11:29 AM

Nancy Pelosi to chair advisory board for Biden's re-election campaign

By Matt Bernardini
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will chair the National Advisory Board for President Joe Biden's re-election bid, the campaign said Wednesday. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
May 10 (UPI) -- Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will chair the national advisory board for President Joe Biden's 2024 re-election bid, his campaign announced Wednesday.

The board will feature 50 Democrats, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, and will help fundraise and travel the country.

"The stakes of this election couldn't be higher," Biden said in a statement. "Our freedom and democracy are on the line. I'm grateful to this group of diverse and dynamic leaders who will help us win the battle for the soul of America and finish the job for the American people."

Last month Biden announced his re-election campaign and said that his team would be led by Julie Chavez Rodriguez. Rodriguez, the granddaughter of the late Hispanic labor icon Cesar Chavez, had been serving as Biden's senior adviser and the White House director of intergovernmental affairs.

RELATED Biden's debt ceiling meeting with congressional leaders ends without consensus

Quentin Fulks, who served as campaign manager for Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in his successful 2022 re-election campaign, will serve as Biden's principal deputy campaign manager.

The National Advisory Board also includes Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Govs. Gavin Newsom, Calif., Josh Shapiro, Pa., John Carney, Del., and more than a dozen members of the House.

"Successful campaigns are always innovating and finding new ways to get their message in front of voters and accomplish the ambitious goals we set for ourselves," Biden-Harris Spokesperson Kevin Munoz said in a statement. "The Democratic Party is fortunate to have an incredible slate of passionate and compelling leaders, all of whom are united behind the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign.

RELATED Biden drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement for federal workers, air travel

RELATED Biden announces new rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays

