Pennsylvania woman who threatened Nancy Pelosi sentenced in Capitol breach

1/4

Rioters march in protest of the Electoral College vote count that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, a Pennsylvania woman who said she wanted former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "to hang" during the attack, has been sentenced to more than two years in prison. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman who said she wanted former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "to hang," while rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to more than two years in prison. Pauline Bauer, a 55-year-old restaurant owner from Kane, Pa., was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months behind bars, 24 months of supervised release and a $2,000 fine on five felony and misdemeanor charges for her actions during the Capitol breach, as rioters tried to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election. Advertisement

During the riot, Bauer was recorded on police body cam video in the Capitol Rotunda screaming, "We want Nancy Pelosi."

"They're criminals. They need to hang. Bring Nancy Pelosi out here now. We want to hang that (expletive). Bring her out," Bauer was recorded as saying.

Officers in riot gear physically removed Bauer from the Rotunda. She was arrested on May 19, 2021, in Pennsylvania.

While Bauer's attorney pushed for a sentence of only probation, the assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted her argued that she should serve more than six years in federal prison.

Bauer's behavior "put Speaker Pelosi's life in danger," the prosecution wrote in a sentencing memorandum in the case. "Bauer threatened to kill the speaker of the House of Representatives."

Advertisement

According to court records, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden rejected probation and sentenced Bauer to just over two years in prison with credit for a year she spent in prison for violating the terms of her pretrial supervision. Bauer will remain free on her own recognizance before reporting to federal prison.

Bauer was convicted in January following a two-day nonjury trial. McFadden found her guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, which is a felony, and four misdemeanors related to disorderly conduct at the Capitol and disruption of Congress.