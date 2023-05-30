Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 30, 2023 / 9:12 PM

Pennsylvania woman who threatened Nancy Pelosi sentenced in Capitol breach

By Sheri Walsh
1/4
Rioters march in protest of the Electoral College vote count that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, a Pennsylvania woman who said she wanted former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "to hang" during the attack, has been sentenced to more than two years in prison. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
Rioters march in protest of the Electoral College vote count that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, a Pennsylvania woman who said she wanted former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "to hang" during the attack, has been sentenced to more than two years in prison. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman who said she wanted former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "to hang," while rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

Pauline Bauer, a 55-year-old restaurant owner from Kane, Pa., was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months behind bars, 24 months of supervised release and a $2,000 fine on five felony and misdemeanor charges for her actions during the Capitol breach, as rioters tried to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election.

Advertisement

During the riot, Bauer was recorded on police body cam video in the Capitol Rotunda screaming, "We want Nancy Pelosi."

"They're criminals. They need to hang. Bring Nancy Pelosi out here now. We want to hang that (expletive). Bring her out," Bauer was recorded as saying.

RELATED Oath Keepers militia member sentenced to more than 8 years for Jan. 6 riot

Officers in riot gear physically removed Bauer from the Rotunda. She was arrested on May 19, 2021, in Pennsylvania.

While Bauer's attorney pushed for a sentence of only probation, the assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted her argued that she should serve more than six years in federal prison.

Bauer's behavior "put Speaker Pelosi's life in danger," the prosecution wrote in a sentencing memorandum in the case. "Bauer threatened to kill the speaker of the House of Representatives."

Advertisement

According to court records, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden rejected probation and sentenced Bauer to just over two years in prison with credit for a year she spent in prison for violating the terms of her pretrial supervision. Bauer will remain free on her own recognizance before reporting to federal prison.

Bauer was convicted in January following a two-day nonjury trial. McFadden found her guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, which is a felony, and four misdemeanors related to disorderly conduct at the Capitol and disruption of Congress.

RELATED Capitol rioter Richard Barnett, pictured in Pelosi's office, sentenced to 4.5 years

Read More

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for Capitol riot

Latest Headlines

In first campaign stop in Iowa, Ron DeSantis leans on far-right record as governor
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
In first campaign stop in Iowa, Ron DeSantis leans on far-right record as governor
May 30 (UPI) -- Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis touched down in central Iowa Tuesday for a rally at the ultra-conservative megachurch Eternity Church in Clive.
House committee advances debt ceiling deal for final vote Wednesday
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
House committee advances debt ceiling deal for final vote Wednesday
May 30 (UPI) -- The House Rules Committee has voted 7-6 to advance the bipartisan debt ceiling deal to the House floor Wednesday for debate and a final passage vote.
Minnesota becomes 23rd state to legalize adult-use marijuana
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Minnesota becomes 23rd state to legalize adult-use marijuana
May 30 (UPI) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation Tuesday legalizing recreational Marijuana. The law allows people over 21 to possess up to 2 ounces in public and 2 pounds at home.
Sen. Tim Scott files bill that would force online apps to reveal country of origin
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sen. Tim Scott files bill that would force online apps to reveal country of origin
May 30 (UPI) -- Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has introduced a bill called the Know Your App Act to increase transparency and protect children online by forcing app stores to prominently display each application's country of origin.
Artificial intelligence poses 'risk of extinction' for humans, tech experts warn
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Artificial intelligence poses 'risk of extinction' for humans, tech experts warn
May 30 (UPI) -- Artificial intelligence researchers, scientists and tech industry leaders issued a dire warning Tuesday about AI's threat to humankind, saying "mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority."
People remain unaccounted for in Iowa building collapse
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
People remain unaccounted for in Iowa building collapse
May 30 (UPI) -- A woman was pulled safely from the wreckage of a partially-collapsed building in Davenport, Iowa Monday evening, but officials now say there are a number of people still unaccounted for.
Donald Trump says he would end birthright citizenship on first day in office
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Donald Trump says he would end birthright citizenship on first day in office
May 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that, should he be re-elected to the White House in 2024, he would remove birthright citizenship on his first day in office.
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, family says
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, family says
May 30 (UPI) -- Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, according to the Carter family. The announcement comes on the heels of Jimmy Carter choosing hospice care instead of further medical treatment.
Ukraine, climate to top talks when British PM Rishi Sunak visits U.S. next week
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ukraine, climate to top talks when British PM Rishi Sunak visits U.S. next week
May 30 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will discuss an array of topics during a visit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., next week, officials said Tuesday.
Case-Schiller index shows U.S. home prices rose in March
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Case-Schiller index shows U.S. home prices rose in March
May 30 (UPI) -- U.S. home prices increased month-on-month and are close to peaks seen last summer, though concerns about the health of the economy could put a ceiling on any further gains, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Schiller indices showed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coast Guard searches for man who fell off Carnival Magic cruise ship
Coast Guard searches for man who fell off Carnival Magic cruise ship
Malaysian coast guard seizes Chinese ship in connection with looting of WWII wrecks
Malaysian coast guard seizes Chinese ship in connection with looting of WWII wrecks
Donald Trump says he would end birthright citizenship on first day in office
Donald Trump says he would end birthright citizenship on first day in office
South Africa paves way for Vladimir Putin to attend summit
South Africa paves way for Vladimir Putin to attend summit
Dog meat farm rescues take spotlight in Seoul photo exhibition
Dog meat farm rescues take spotlight in Seoul photo exhibition
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement