Advertisement
U.S. News
July 16, 2023 / 12:28 PM

Biden responds to Rev. Jesse Jackson retirement, says civil rights icon helped lead nation forward

By Adam Schrader
1/6
Rev. Jesse Jackson gives the "thumbs-up" sign on his arrival in Philadelphia in April 1984 for the start of the Pennsylvania Presidential primary. File Photo by Mike Feldman/UPI
Rev. Jesse Jackson gives the "thumbs-up" sign on his arrival in Philadelphia in April 1984 for the start of the Pennsylvania Presidential primary. File Photo by Mike Feldman/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Rev. Jesse Jackson, a renowned civil rights icon for more than half a century, has announced he will retire from his Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a social movement that grew from Martin Luther King Jr.'s Operation Breadbasket.

His retirement announcement prompted a statement from President Joe Biden, who on Sunday said that Jackson had helped lead the nation forward "through tumult and triumph."

Advertisement

"Whether on the campaign trail, on the march for equality, or in the room advocating for what is right and just, I've seen him as history will remember him: a man of God and of the people; determined, strategic, and unafraid of the work to redeem the soul of our nation," Biden said.

"Jill and I are grateful to Rev. Jackson for his lifetime of dedicated service and extend our appreciation to the entire Jackson family. We look forward to working with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition as he hands the torch to the next generation of leadership, just as we will continue to cherish the counsel and wisdom that we draw from him."

Advertisement

Jackson is expected to name Rev. Frederick Haynes III as his successor on Sunday, according to WLS-TV. Haynes is the head of Friendship West Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas.

With his departure, Rev. Al Sharpton remains perhaps the nation's top civil rights leader.

Jackson, 81, was born in South Carolina and attended a racially segregated high school in Greenville, graduating in 1959. He first attended the mostly-white University of Illinois on a football scholarship but transferred to the historically Black university North Carolina A&T.

RELATED No murder charge for Florida woman accused of shooting, killing Black neighbor

In 1960, Jackson and seven others conducted a sit-in at the whites-only Greenville Public Library and was arrested for disorderly conduct in an incident that has been referred to as the "Greenville Eight."

He later started working for King and participated in the 1965 marches from Selma to Montgomery in Alabama along the likes of the late Rep. John Lewis and Sen. Hosea Williams.

Jackson has been described as a member of King's inner circle and was pictured standing with him on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel before his assassination.

RELATED Florida's DeSantis sues Biden administration over federal accreditation of universities

Like many of his fellow civil rights activists, he attempted to get into politics and became the first Black candidate to launch a serious presidential campaign in 1984 -- finishing third in the Democratic primary behind Walter Mondale and Gary Hart. He ran again in 1988 but lost to Michael Dukakis.

Advertisement

Read More

Jesse Jackson to retire from Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Latest Headlines

'Notable' 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits near Alaska, USGS says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
'Notable' 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits near Alaska, USGS says
July 16 (UPI) -- A powerful earthquake was recorded near Alaska late Saturday with a recorded magnitude of 7.2, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Powerball jackpot soars to $900 million
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Powerball jackpot soars to $900 million
July 16 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot rose to more than $900 million, the third highest in Powerball history after no one matched the winning numbers in Saturday night's jackpot.
Extreme weather: Heavy rain in Northeast, excessive heat in Southwest to Florida
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Extreme weather: Heavy rain in Northeast, excessive heat in Southwest to Florida
July 16 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service predicts heavy rain in the Northeast and southern New England, with excessive heat warnings stretching from the Pacific Northwest to Florida.
Inmate at NYC's infamous Rikers Island jail dies in custody, fifth death this year
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Inmate at NYC's infamous Rikers Island jail dies in custody, fifth death this year
July 15 (UPI) -- An inmate at New York City's infamous Rikers Island jail died in custody Saturday, marking the fifth death this year, a Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed to UPI.
Elon Musk admits Twitter experienced a 50% drop in ad revenue, has 'heavy debt load'
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Elon Musk admits Twitter experienced a 50% drop in ad revenue, has 'heavy debt load'
July 15 (UPI) -- Controversial billionaire Elon Musk admitted Saturday that his microblogging platform Twitter has experienced a roughly 50% drop in revenue and has a "heavy debt load."
Inmate with 'survivalist skills' who escaped custody captured after Pennsylvania manhunt
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Inmate with 'survivalist skills' who escaped custody captured after Pennsylvania manhunt
July 15 (UPI) -- An inmate said to have "survivalist skills" who escaped custody in Pennsylvania and sparked a manhunt has been taken back into custody, police said Saturday.
Manhunt underway in Georgia after gunman killed at least 4 people in Hampton
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Manhunt underway in Georgia after gunman killed at least 4 people in Hampton
July 15 (UPI) -- A man who allegedly shot four people dead in the small Georgia town of Hampton is still on the run as police vowed to "hunt" the suspect down.
One officer dead, two seriously hurt after shooting in Fargo, N.D.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
One officer dead, two seriously hurt after shooting in Fargo, N.D.
July 15 (UPI) -- One police officer is dead and two others are in critical condition Saturday after a late-night shoot-out on the streets of Fargo, N.D.
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $640 million for Tuesday's drawing
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $640 million for Tuesday's drawing
July 15 (UPI) -- The National Lottery's Mega Millions Jackpot has reached $640 million for Tuesday's drawing. The current jackpot has been running since April 18 when a ticket won a $20 million jackpot.
Fire at La. Dow Chemical plant triggers explosions, shelter-in-place order
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Fire at La. Dow Chemical plant triggers explosions, shelter-in-place order
July 15 (UPI) -- A series of explosions set off by a fire at a Dow Chemical plant near Baton Rouge, La., prompted shelter-in-place warnings for areas residents before it was lifted later on Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

One officer dead, two seriously hurt after shooting in Fargo, N.D.
One officer dead, two seriously hurt after shooting in Fargo, N.D.
Fire at La. Dow Chemical plant triggers explosions, shelter-in-place order
Fire at La. Dow Chemical plant triggers explosions, shelter-in-place order
Escaped homicide suspect spotted on doorbell cam in Pennsylvania
Escaped homicide suspect spotted on doorbell cam in Pennsylvania
Inmate with 'survivalist skills' who escaped custody captured after Pennsylvania manhunt
Inmate with 'survivalist skills' who escaped custody captured after Pennsylvania manhunt
Elon Musk admits Twitter experienced a 50% drop in ad revenue, has 'heavy debt load'
Elon Musk admits Twitter experienced a 50% drop in ad revenue, has 'heavy debt load'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement