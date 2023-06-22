Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 22, 2023 / 2:37 PM

Florida's DeSantis sues Biden administration over federal accreditation of universities

By Doug Cunningham
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Thursday he is suing the Biden administration, saying federal accreditation for Florida universities is unconstitutional. DeSantis said the accreditation interferes with his efforts to control Florida higher education. File Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Thursday he is suing the Biden administration, saying federal accreditation for Florida universities is unconstitutional. DeSantis said the accreditation interferes with his efforts to control Florida higher education. File Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he's suing the Biden administration in a bid to stop private agencies from accrediting Florida universities that get federal funds.

DeSantis said the federal government is using accrediting agencies to block what he describes as his actions to "bring increased transparency and accountability to public colleges and universities."

Advertisement

Federal law governs accreditation of colleges and universities that receive federal funds.

The lawsuit is an effort to overturn federal control of the accreditation process. It accuses the federal government of "dictating" education standards to Florida colleges and universities.

RELATED College board rejects Florida ban on LGBTQ+ topics in AP classes

The DeSantis suit seeks to have the federal statute on accreditation requirements declared unconstitutional.

DeSantis made it clear he resents the federal authority over accreditation for Florida schools getting federal money and believes it stands in the way of what he wants to do with education in Florida.

"I will not allow Joe Biden's Department of Education to defund America's #1 higher education system all because we refuse to bow to unaccountable accreditors who think they should run Florida's public universities," DeSantis said in a statement.

RELATED 'The Hill We Climb' poet 'gutted' by request to remove book from Florida library

DeSantis' statement said the federal accreditation process is interfering with his efforts to run Florida's public universities to "reorient the mission of our colleges and universities away from purveying destructive ideologies."

Advertisement

An example of DeSantis' education efforts are three education bills he signed in May that ban higher education institutions from funding programs that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

Those laws bar university courses and curriculum that discusses concepts such as critical race theory or others that examine systemic oppression from racism, sexism or white privilege.

RELATED Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law banning funding for higher-ed diversity efforts

The suit alleges violation of the private non-delegation doctrine, the Tenth Amendment and the Spending Clause, the Appointments Clause and the Administrative Procedure Act.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges is Florida's accrediting agency for postsecondary education. But DeSantis' suit doesn't name the agency.

The suit states that private accrediting agencies "enjoy near limitless power over state institutions" but DeSantis didn't sue any of the agencies.

Latest Headlines

Vice Media to be sold for $225M to buyers including Fortress Investment Group
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Vice Media to be sold for $225M to buyers including Fortress Investment Group
June 22 (UPI) -- Vice Media said in an internal communication Thursday that a group of buyers including Fortress Investment Group, Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital, will acquire Vice.
Joe Biden, Narendra Modi to announce deals to boost U.S., India cooperation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Joe Biden, Narendra Modi to announce deals to boost U.S., India cooperation
June 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to announce a package of new defense and technology agreements during the Modi's state visit to the White House on Thursday.
New hurricane center director: Warming climate to worsen storm surge
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New hurricane center director: Warming climate to worsen storm surge
Mike Brennan, the new director of the National Hurricane Center, pointing to a warming climate, said storm surge is "going to be worse," expanding into places not prone to high water levels in the past.
Twin tornadoes create jaw-dropping scene in Colorado
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Twin tornadoes create jaw-dropping scene in Colorado
Twin tornadoes developed along a highway near Akron, Colo., swirling side by side in an open field.
Postal Service reveals Forever stamp honoring late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Postal Service reveals Forever stamp honoring late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis
June 22 (UPI) -- A U.S. Postal Service revealed a stamp celebrating late civil rights icon and Rep. John Lewis on Wednesday as a part of seven new stamp subjects for 2023.
Overstock wins bid to buy Bed Bath & Beyond's IP, digital assets
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Overstock wins bid to buy Bed Bath & Beyond's IP, digital assets
June 22 (UPI) -- E-commerce retailer Overstock.com won a bankruptcy auction on Thursday to purchase Bed Bath & Beyond's intellectual property and digital assets of $21.5 million but does not include its brick-and-mortar stores.
Will Hurd, moderate Texas Republican and Trump critic, announces run for president
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Will Hurd, moderate Texas Republican and Trump critic, announces run for president
June 22 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd announced Thursday he is running for president, becoming the first Texan with experience in elective office to enter the Republican primary.
State dinner for India's Narendra Modi to feature vegetarian menu
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
State dinner for India's Narendra Modi to feature vegetarian menu
June 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday at a state dinner, featuring an all vegetarian menu, on the South Lawn of the White House.
Ex-FBI analyst sentenced to 46 months for retaining classified documents
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ex-FBI analyst sentenced to 46 months for retaining classified documents
June 22 (UPI) -- A former FBI analyst has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for retaining hundreds of national defense documents at her residence in violation of the Espionage Act.
3 dead as tornado tears through northern Texas town
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
3 dead as tornado tears through northern Texas town
June 22 (UPI) -- A tornado touched down Wednesday night in north Texas, killing at least three people and leaving a path of destruction in its wake.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-FBI analyst sentenced to 46 months for retaining classified documents
Ex-FBI analyst sentenced to 46 months for retaining classified documents
Coast Guard announces debris field found during search for Titanic submersible
Coast Guard announces debris field found during search for Titanic submersible
3 dead as tornado tears through northern Texas town
3 dead as tornado tears through northern Texas town
GOP-led House votes to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff
GOP-led House votes to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff
FDA approves lab-grown, 'no-kill' cultivated meats for U.S. sale
FDA approves lab-grown, 'no-kill' cultivated meats for U.S. sale
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement