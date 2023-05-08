Advertisement
May 8, 2023 / 2:48 AM

Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, dies at age 26

By Darryl Coote
Nick Gilbert, 26, died Saturday from complications related to neurofibromatosis. Image courtesy of Cleveland Cavaliers/Twitter
Nick Gilbert, 26, died Saturday from complications related to neurofibromatosis. Image courtesy of Cleveland Cavaliers/Twitter

May 8 (UPI) -- Nick Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, has died from a genetic condition, according to the NBA team. He was 26.

The Cavaliers said in a statement Sunday evening that Nick Gilbert died Saturday from complications related to neurofibromatosis, a group of genetic disorders that cause mostly non-cancerous tumors that may affect the brain, spinal cord and nerves, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, which said the condition has no cure.

The Ira Kaufman Chapel said in a funeral announcement that he died "peacefully at home surrounded by family."

"Nick was a light and inspiration to so many throughout his 26 years of life," the Cavaliers said. "Whether taking on his signature role as the Cavs' good luck charm during several NBA Draft Lotteries or using his voice to advocate in the fight against NF, Nick's unrelenting spirit has been a driving force behind our organization."

Nick Gilbert is best known for representing the Cavaliers at several NBA draft lotteries, including the 2011 lottery as a 14-year-old when his team won the No. 1 pick, which they would use to select Kyrie Irving.

The team dedicated the 2022-23 season to Nick Gilbert and those who also suffer from neurofibromatosis in order to raise awareness about the disease.

It also ran a season-long Bow Tie campaign to raise money to accelerate the development of a cure.

"It was our honor to stand with Nick this past season and celebrate the strength and resilience of all those impacted by NF," the Cavaliers said.

The Cleveland Browns of the NFL offered their condolences to the Gilbert family and to the Cavaliers, while calling Nick Gilbert "a true inspiration to the Cleveland sports community and beyond."

"Your passion for the Cavs, infectious smile and signature bow tie will never be forgotten," the Browns said in a statement. "May you rest in peace."

The Cleveland Monsters, the AHL affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, similarly tweeted their sympathies.

"We send our thoughts, prayers and love to the entire Gilbert family and to everyone who loved Nick," the hockey team said.

Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of Rocket Companies, bought the Cavaliers in March of 2005, and the team has since won several conference titles and one championship in 2016.

The funeral for Nick Gilbert is to be held Tuesday at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., Ira Kaufman Chapel said.

