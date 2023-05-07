Advertisement
MLB
May 7, 2023 / 12:47 PM

Vida Blue, 1971 MVP and 3-time World Series champ, dies at 73

By Alex Butler
Former pitcher Vida Blue won three-consecutive World Series titles while with the Oakland Athletics. Photo courtesy of the Oakland Athletics
Former pitcher Vida Blue won three-consecutive World Series titles while with the Oakland Athletics. Photo courtesy of the Oakland Athletics

May 7 (UPI) -- Vida Blue, the 1971 American League MVP and a three-time World Series champion, has died, the Oakland Athletics announced Sunday morning. He was 73.

Blue died Saturday night. No cause of death was announced.

Advertisement

"There are few players with a more decorated career than Vida Blue," the Athletics said in a statement. "He was a three-time champion, an MVP, a six-time All-Star, a Cy Young Award winner, and an Oakland A's Hall of Famer.

"Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this arduous time."

Blue spent nine of his 17 seasons with the Athletics. He also spent time with the San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals. The Mansfield, La., native was a second-round pick by the Kansas City Athletics in the 1967 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 1969.

Blue went on to post a 209-161 record with a 3.27 ERA over 502 appearances. He went 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA en route to MVP and Cy Young Award honors in 1971. The six-time All-Star played a major role in helping the Athletics win three-consecutive World Series titles from 1972 through 1974.

Advertisement

"Vida Blue, rest in peace, my mentor, hero, and friend," Blue's former teammate Dave Stewart tweeted Sunday. "I remember watching a 19-year-old phenom dominate baseball, and at the same time alter my life.

RELATED White Sox's Kenyan Middleton calls out 'cheater' Carlos Correa after beating Twins

"There are no words for what you have meant to me and so many others. My heart goes out to the Blue family."

Blue is survived by his son Derrick and daughters Alexis, Valerie, Sallie and Evelyn.

"Vida Blue has been a Bay Area baseball icon for over 50 years," Giants President Larry Baer said in a news release. "His impact on the Bay Area transcends his 17 years on the diamond with the influence he's had on our community.

RELATED Pittsburgh Pirates legend Dick Groat dies at 92

"For many years, he was such an integral part of our Junior Giants program. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends during this time."

Notable Deaths of 2023

Tori Bowie
Tori Bowie celebrates her win in the Women's 100 meters final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in London on August 6, 2017. Bowie, a sprinter and three-time Olympic medalist, died at the age of 32 on May 3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Fan stretchered out of Phillies stadium after bullpen fall

Latest Headlines

Ex-New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey retires from MLB
MLB // 1 day ago
Ex-New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey retires from MLB
May 5 (UPI) -- Former New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey will retire after a nine-year MLB career, he announced Friday on Instagram.
White Sox's Kenyan Middleton calls out 'cheater' Carlos Correa after beating Twins
MLB // 3 days ago
White Sox's Kenyan Middleton calls out 'cheater' Carlos Correa after beating Twins
May 4 (UPI) -- Kenyan Middleton said he had extra motivation to strike out Carlos Correa, ending the Chicago White Sox's win over the Minnesota Twins, citing the infielder's alleged role in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.
Pittsburgh Pirates legend Dick Groat dies at 92
MLB // 1 week ago
Pittsburgh Pirates legend Dick Groat dies at 92
April 27 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates legend Dick Groat, who played 14 years and more than 1,900 games in Major League Baseball, died Thursday after complications from a stroke.
Pirates fans give Drew Maggi standing ovation in long-awaited debut
MLB // 1 week ago
Pirates fans give Drew Maggi standing ovation in long-awaited debut
April 27 (UPI) -- Drew Maggi took a long breath and scanned the stands, as fans chanted his name and provided a standing ovation for the 33-year-old rookie during his long-awaited MLB debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Pirates extend outfielder Bryan Reynolds for 8 years, $106M
MLB // 1 week ago
Pirates extend outfielder Bryan Reynolds for 8 years, $106M
April 25 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly signed the largest contract extension in franchise history Tuesday, locking up slugging outfielder Bryan Reynolds.
Rays' Wander Franco makes barehanded circus catch vs. Astros
MLB // 1 week ago
Rays' Wander Franco makes barehanded circus catch vs. Astros
April 25 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco made one of the most impressive catches of the MLB season, running down a foul ball and snagging it with his bare hand in a win over the Houston Astros. He also logged four hits.
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer drops appeal on 10-game ban
MLB // 2 weeks ago
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer drops appeal on 10-game ban
April 21 (UPI) -- New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer opted to drop his appeal on the 10-game suspension he received for violating MLB's foreign substance policy.
Arizona Diamondbacks part ways with pitcher Madison Bumgarner
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Arizona Diamondbacks part ways with pitcher Madison Bumgarner
April 20 (UPI) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks have designated pitcher Madison Bumgarner for assignment Thursday, removing him from their 40-man roster after his bad start to the 2023 season.
Oakland Athletics agree to buy land for $1.5B Las Vegas stadium
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Oakland Athletics agree to buy land for $1.5B Las Vegas stadium
April 20 (UPI) -- MLB's Oakland Athletics signed a binding agreement to buy land for a new stadium in Las Vegas, the team announced.
Marlins say increased analysis, patience are behind hot hitting
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Marlins say increased analysis, patience are behind hot hitting
MIAMI, April 20 (UPI) -- More extensive analysis of at-bats and overall patience -- in addition to off-season acquisitions -- are behind the Miami Marlins' recent surge, players and manager Skip Schumaker said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meet the 18 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Meet the 18 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Long shot Mage wins Kentucky Derby
Long shot Mage wins Kentucky Derby
Seven horses died at Churchill Downs leading up to Kentucky Derby day
Seven horses died at Churchill Downs leading up to Kentucky Derby day
Miami Heat smother New York Knicks for 2-1 playoff series lead
Miami Heat smother New York Knicks for 2-1 playoff series lead
Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratched with bruised foot
Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratched with bruised foot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement