Vida Blue, 1971 MVP and 3-time World Series champ, dies at 73

May 7 (UPI) -- Vida Blue, the 1971 American League MVP and a three-time World Series champion, has died, the Oakland Athletics announced Sunday morning. He was 73. Blue died Saturday night. No cause of death was announced. Advertisement

"There are few players with a more decorated career than Vida Blue," the Athletics said in a statement. "He was a three-time champion, an MVP, a six-time All-Star, a Cy Young Award winner, and an Oakland A's Hall of Famer.

"Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this arduous time."

Blue spent nine of his 17 seasons with the Athletics. He also spent time with the San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals. The Mansfield, La., native was a second-round pick by the Kansas City Athletics in the 1967 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 1969.

Blue went on to post a 209-161 record with a 3.27 ERA over 502 appearances. He went 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA en route to MVP and Cy Young Award honors in 1971. The six-time All-Star played a major role in helping the Athletics win three-consecutive World Series titles from 1972 through 1974.

"Vida Blue, rest in peace, my mentor, hero, and friend," Blue's former teammate Dave Stewart tweeted Sunday. "I remember watching a 19-year-old phenom dominate baseball, and at the same time alter my life.

"There are no words for what you have meant to me and so many others. My heart goes out to the Blue family."

Blue is survived by his son Derrick and daughters Alexis, Valerie, Sallie and Evelyn.

"Vida Blue has been a Bay Area baseball icon for over 50 years," Giants President Larry Baer said in a news release. "His impact on the Bay Area transcends his 17 years on the diamond with the influence he's had on our community.

"For many years, he was such an integral part of our Junior Giants program. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends during this time."

