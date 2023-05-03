U.S. sprinter Tori Bowie, three-time Olympic medalist, dies at 32

1/5

American sprinter Tori Bowie won two gold medals at the 2017 World Championships in London. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- American sprinter Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist, has died, her agency announced Wednesday. She was 32. The cause of her death was not announced. Advertisement

"We're devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," Icon Management Inc., tweeted Wednesday morning. "We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister.

"Tori was a champion. A beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

USA Track and Field said it was "deeply saddened" to hear of Bowie's death and said her "impact on the sport is immeasurable."

"My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie," Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, an eight-time Olympic medalist, tweeted. "A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace.

Bowie attended the University of Southern Mississippi and turned professional in 2013. She competed in the long jump, in addition to sprinting events.

The Sand Hill, Miss., native was part of a gold medal-winning 4x100-meter relay team at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro. She claimed a silver and bronze medal at the same Olympics in respective 100- and 200-meter events.

Bowie went on to win gold in the 100-meter and 4x100-meter races at the 2017 World Championships. She finished third in the 100-meter race at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing.

