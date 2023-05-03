Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
May 3, 2023 / 11:16 AM

U.S. sprinter Tori Bowie, three-time Olympic medalist, dies at 32

By Alex Butler
1/5
American sprinter Tori Bowie won two gold medals at the 2017 World Championships in London. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
American sprinter Tori Bowie won two gold medals at the 2017 World Championships in London. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- American sprinter Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist, has died, her agency announced Wednesday. She was 32.

The cause of her death was not announced.

Advertisement

"We're devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," Icon Management Inc., tweeted Wednesday morning. "We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister.

"Tori was a champion. A beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

USA Track and Field said it was "deeply saddened" to hear of Bowie's death and said her "impact on the sport is immeasurable."

"My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie," Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, an eight-time Olympic medalist, tweeted. "A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace.

Bowie attended the University of Southern Mississippi and turned professional in 2013. She competed in the long jump, in addition to sprinting events.

The Sand Hill, Miss., native was part of a gold medal-winning 4x100-meter relay team at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro. She claimed a silver and bronze medal at the same Olympics in respective 100- and 200-meter events.

Advertisement

Bowie went on to win gold in the 100-meter and 4x100-meter races at the 2017 World Championships. She finished third in the 100-meter race at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Tori Bowie
Tori Bowie celebrates her win in the Women's 100 meters final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in London on August 6, 2017. Bowie, a sprinter and three-time Olympic medalist, died at the age of 32 on May 3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Bob Richards, first to win two Olympic gold medals for pole vaulting, dies at 97 U.S. champion skier Kyle Smaine killed in avalanche in Japan U.S. Olympian Tara Davis-Woodall stripped of title, suspended for doping

Latest Headlines

Jets expected to sign wide receiver Randall Cobb to 1-year deal
NFL // 1 hour ago
Jets expected to sign wide receiver Randall Cobb to 1-year deal
May 3 (UPI) -- The New York Jets are expected to sign veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb to a one-year contract, a league source told UPI on Wednesday morning.
Lakers' Anthony Davis bullies Warriors in Game 1 playoff win
NBA // 2 hours ago
Lakers' Anthony Davis bullies Warriors in Game 1 playoff win
May 3 (UPI) -- Anthony Davis erupted for 30 points and 23 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 117-112 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series in San Francisco.
NHL playoffs: Seattle Kraken, Florida Panthers take 1-0 leads in second round
NHL // 3 hours ago
NHL playoffs: Seattle Kraken, Florida Panthers take 1-0 leads in second round
May 3 (UPI) -- Yanni Gourde snatched a loose puck and smacked it into the top corner of the net to lead the Seattle Kraken to a dramatic overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the opener of a second-round NHL playoff series in Dallas.
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid wins first NBA MVP
NBA // 4 hours ago
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid wins first NBA MVP
May 3 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid claimed his first NBA MVP Award, edging former winners Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic for the honor, the league announced.
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
May 3 (UPI) -- The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday at the storied Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Here are the horses entered in the Run for the Roses.
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers agree to 1-year, $22.5M extension
NFL // 23 hours ago
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers agree to 1-year, $22.5M extension
May 2 (UPI) -- Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers agreed to a one-year, $22.5 million contract extension, keeping the quarterback under contract through 2024.
Super Bowl LVII set possible all-time viewership record, Nielsen says
NFL // 1 day ago
Super Bowl LVII set possible all-time viewership record, Nielsen says
May 2 (UPI) -- Super Bowl LVII drew an average of 115.1 million viewers, nearly 2 million more than Nielsen initially reported and setting a possible record for the most-watched U.S.-based telecast, Fox announced Tuesday.
Novak Djokovic to play in 2023 U.S. Open after federal COVID-19 policy change
Sports News // 1 day ago
Novak Djokovic to play in 2023 U.S. Open after federal COVID-19 policy change
May 2 (UPI) -- Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic's path to the 2023 U.S. Open is now clear after the U.S. government announced it will end COVID-19-related restrictions for international travelers.
76ers' James Harden nets 45, game-winner for playoff lead over Celtics
NBA // 1 day ago
76ers' James Harden nets 45, game-winner for playoff lead over Celtics
May 2 (UPI) -- James Harden scored a game-high 45 points, including a game-winning 3-pointer, to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a narrow triumph over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their NBA Eastern Conference semifinals series.
NHL playoffs: New Jersey Devils down New York Rangers, advance to semis
NHL // 1 day ago
NHL playoffs: New Jersey Devils down New York Rangers, advance to semis
May 2 (UPI) -- Goaltender Arika Schmid denied 31 shots and the New Jersey Devils scored four times over the final two periods in a lopsided Game 7 win over the New York Rangers to advance to the NHL's Eastern Conference semifinals.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Olympian Tara Davis-Woodall stripped of title, suspended for doping
U.S. Olympian Tara Davis-Woodall stripped of title, suspended for doping
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Lakers' Anthony Davis bullies Warriors in Game 1 playoff win
Lakers' Anthony Davis bullies Warriors in Game 1 playoff win
Tennis legend Serena Williams pregnant with second child
Tennis legend Serena Williams pregnant with second child
NHL playoffs: Seattle Kraken, Florida Panthers take 1-0 leads in second round
NHL playoffs: Seattle Kraken, Florida Panthers take 1-0 leads in second round
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement