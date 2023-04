A California man who claimed he wanted to arrest Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi has been convicted on two felony counts. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- A California man who took part in the January 6, 2021, riot, which resulted in the breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., has been convicted on two felony counts. The rioter claimed he wanted to arrest President Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi. Ed Badalian, 27, of Los Angeles, was convicted of obstructing an official proceeding and conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States.

Badalian was charged as part of a superseding indictment against Daniel Rodriguez, an alleged January 6 rioter who is accused of deploying a taser against a police officer.

In a Telegram post on December 21, Badalian wrote, "our duly elected has called his marching orders, we gotta show up."

According to the indictment, "Badalian, Rodriquez, and others created a Telegram group chat, called the 'Patriots 45 MAGA Gang,' and used it as a platform to advocate violenc4 abasing certain groups and individuals that either supported the 2020 Presidential election results, supported what the group perceived as liberal, or communist ideologies, or held positions of authority in government."

Members of the "Patriots 45 MAGA Gang" Telegram group prepared weapons ahead of the riots.

Over 1000 people have been arrested in connection with the riots so far.

Baldalian is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on July 21.