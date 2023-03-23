Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 23, 2023 / 11:20 PM

Trump supporter demands retraction from Tucker Carlson for Jan. 6 riot conspiracy theory

By Adam Schrader
A one-time supporter of former President Donald Trump who has found himself at the center of a conspiracy theory claiming he was a government informant who instigated the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has demanded a retraction from Fox commentator Tucker Carlson for defamation. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
A one-time supporter of former President Donald Trump who has found himself at the center of a conspiracy theory claiming he was a government informant who instigated the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has demanded a retraction from Fox commentator Tucker Carlson for defamation. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- A one-time supporter of former President Donald Trump who has found himself at the center of a conspiracy theory claiming he was a government informant who instigated the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has demanded a retraction from Fox commentator Tucker Carlson for defamation.

Ray Epps sent a cease and desist letter to Carlson on Thursday, decrying the commentator's repeated "fanciful notions" and his "assault on truth" on his show.

Advertisement

"Mr. Carlson and Fox News have repeatedly peddled claims about Mr. Epps that lack any foundation in fact. Mr. Carlson and Fox News guests and contributors have incorrectly called Mr. Epps a federal agent, accusing him of acting as a provocateur of the riots," Epps' lawyer Michael Teter wrote in the letter.

"Oddly, Mr. Carlson now also espouses the view that those rioters were akin to peaceful tourists. This leads to the obvious question: is Mr. Carlson now accusing Mr. Epps of provoking peaceful protests?"

RELATED Manhattan DA refuses House Republicans' demands for testimony in Trump hush money probe

Teter wrote in the letter that statements made by Carlson, his guests and other Fox News commentators, have "always been nonsensical fantasies disproven by videos and accounts by those attending the Jan. 6 events."

Advertisement

"The consequences of your lies cannot be minimized. Mr. and Mrs. Epps have been subjected to threats, intimidation, and harassment, resulting in significant economic and emotional damages," Teter wrote.

"Each time Mr. Carlson and Fox News spreads more misinformation about Mr. Epps, the harm redoubles."

RELATED After Trump's calls for protest, judge orders anonymous jury in his upcoming sexual assault trial

Teter cited recent revelations from Dominion Voting System's lawsuit against the network as a possible reason for why "Fox News has allowed the falsehoods" about his client to spread.

"Fear of losing viewers by telling them the truth is not a defense to defamation and false light, nor will it absolve you of liability related to claims for infliction of emotional distress," Teter wrote.

Star hosts for Fox News, including Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, privately texted their disbelief in former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud even as the network supported them, documents filed in the Dominion case reveal.

RELATED Fox News stars texted disbelief of Trump's election fraud claims

Teter instructed Fox News to preserve all documents relating to Epps in anticipation of litigation.

"We demand, therefore, that Mr. Carlson and Fox News retract the claim that Mr. Epps was working for the FBI or any governmental entity when he attended the January 6th events and the claim that Mr. Epps acted as an instigator or provocateur of the insurrection," Teter wrote.

Advertisement

"We expect that you will give the same airtime in retracting these falsehoods as you spent amplifying them. Further, Mr. Carlson and Fox News must issue a formal on-air apology for the lies you have spread about Mr. Epps."

RELATED Mike Pence says history will hold Trump 'accountable' for Jan. 6 riot

Latest Headlines

Coin minted by Brutus after assassination of Julius Caesar repatriated to Greece
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Coin minted by Brutus after assassination of Julius Caesar repatriated to Greece
March 23 (UPI) -- A coin minted by the Roman politician Brutus after the assassination of Julius Caesar has been returned to Greece after an investigation by Homeland Security agents and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.
U.S., Canada strike agreement to divert asylum seekers ahead of Biden-Trudeau talks
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S., Canada strike agreement to divert asylum seekers ahead of Biden-Trudeau talks
March 23 (UPI) -- The United States and Canada reached an agreement Thursday to make changes to a longstanding deal that would allow the countries to divert asylum seekers from their borders to stem surging migration, reports said.
Michigan appeals court rules Ethan Crumbley's parents must stand trial in school shooting case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Michigan appeals court rules Ethan Crumbley's parents must stand trial in school shooting case
March 23 (UPI) -- The parents of Ethan Crumbley, who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan, must stand trial for involuntary manslaughter for the deaths caused by their son.
House Republicans fail to overturn Biden veto on social governance rule
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House Republicans fail to overturn Biden veto on social governance rule
March 23 (UPI) -- House Republicans on Thursday failed to override President Joe Biden's veto of a bill that would have prevented retirement fund managers from considering social factors when making investments.
New Utah law mandates social-media users younger than 18 have parental consent
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New Utah law mandates social-media users younger than 18 have parental consent
March 23 (UPI) -- Gov. Spencer J. Cox, R-Utah signed legislation Thursday, requiring parents or guardians to give consent for users under the age of 18 to use social media accounts.
Off-duty pilot helps land 737 after Southwest pilot falls ill during flight
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Off-duty pilot helps land 737 after Southwest pilot falls ill during flight
March 23 (UPI) -- An off-duty pilot is being credited with helping a Southwest Airlines flight land safely on Wednesday, springing into action when a sudden illness incapacitated one of the two flying pilots.
Manhattan DA refuses House Republicans' demands for testimony in Trump hush money probe
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Manhattan DA refuses House Republicans' demands for testimony in Trump hush money probe
March 23 (UPI) -- In a letter Thursday, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said it will not heed the request of House Republicans to testify about the ongoing porn-star hush money investigation into former President Donald Trump.
Stanford graduate student creates 'Collyge' video app to replace TikTok
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Stanford graduate student creates 'Collyge' video app to replace TikTok
March 23 (UPI) -- As the House Energy and Commerce Committee grilled TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Thursday, a Stanford graduate student and his partners announced the creation of a social media platform that could replace TikTok.
On 13th anniversary of Affordable Care Act, president thanks those who made it a reality
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
On 13th anniversary of Affordable Care Act, president thanks those who made it a reality
March 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden celebrated the 13th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act on Thursday, lauding the progress the law has made in helping Americans attain healthcare.
1 suspect killed in hostage situation in Houston as at least 2 people rescued
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
1 suspect killed in hostage situation in Houston as at least 2 people rescued
March 23 (UPI) -- A law enforcement operation that spanned multiple days ended with the shooting of one suspect and the arrest of another following a hostage standoff in Houston on Thursday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arizona Supreme Court says it won't force Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out execution
Arizona Supreme Court says it won't force Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out execution
Capitol rioter who led mob to Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office sentenced to 3 years
Capitol rioter who led mob to Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office sentenced to 3 years
Off-duty pilot helps land 737 after Southwest pilot falls ill during flight
Off-duty pilot helps land 737 after Southwest pilot falls ill during flight
Congress skeptical as TikTok CEO tries to downplay security concerns over app
Congress skeptical as TikTok CEO tries to downplay security concerns over app
Suspect in Denver high school shooting found dead
Suspect in Denver high school shooting found dead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement