Fox News stars texted disbelief of Trump's election fraud claims

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, left, laughs as he speaks with former President Donald Trump at LIV Golf Bedminster invitational at the Trump National Golf Club in July.

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The star hosts for Fox News including Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham privately texted their disbelief in former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud even as the network supported them, new court documents reveal. The revelation was made in a redacted 192-page court filing by Dominion Voting Systems, which is suing Fox News for defamation in Delaware's Superior Court and seeking $1.6 billion in damages. Advertisement

The lawsuit was filed in March 2021 and alleged that Fox News "recklessly disregarded the truth" by pushing false narratives about the company's voting machines.

In one message, Carlson wrote to Ingraham on Nov. 18, 2020, that he had caught lies from Sidney Powell -- the former campaign attorney for Trump who claimed pushed conspiracy theories that the dead Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez had participated in a plot to rig the 2020 election.

"Sidney Powell is lying by the way. I caught her. It's insane," Carlson wrote to Ingraham.

Ingraham, in a response to Carlson, said that "Sidney is a complete nut" and that "no one will work with her," adding the same about former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

"Where the hell did they even get this Venezuela tie to Dominion," Fox News host Dana Perino said, according to the lawsuit.

The messages in the court document also show that Rupert Murdoch, the longtime head of the Fox Corporation and News Corp media empire, called Trump's election fraud claims "really crazy stuff."

The documents also show that Murdoch even suggested having Carlson, Hannity and Ingraham appear together in a segment to declare President Joe Biden the winner of the election.

Fox News ultimately was the first network to call the election for Biden.

However, the documents show an apparent disregard for journalism ethics at Fox News despite private messages of doubt about Trump's election fraud claims.

"Please get her fired," Carlson said in a message to Hannity after White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich published a tweet fact-checking one from the former president that was pushing election fraud.

"It needs to stop immediately, like tonight. It's measurably hurting the company."

Fox News issued a statement to The New York Times on Thursday calling the court filing full of "cherry-picked quotes stripped of key context."

In its own court document filed Thursday in response to Dominion, Fox News blasted the election technology company for seeking more than $1 billion in damages.