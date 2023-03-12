Advertisement
March 12, 2023 / 9:43 AM

Mike Pence says history will hold Trump 'accountable' for Jan. 6 riot

By Adam Schrader
Vice President Mike Pence (C) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, preside over the Electoral College vote certification for President-elect Joe Biden, during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Vice President Mike Pence (C) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, preside over the Electoral College vote certification for President-elect Joe Biden, during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence said history will hold Donald Trump "accountable" for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in his starkest remarks yet on the former president.

"President Trump was wrong. I had no right to overturn the election and his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable," Pence said.

Pence made his remarks at a dinner for the Gridiron Club in Washington, D.C., before a crowd of around 600 journalists and lawmakers, according to CNN.

During his speech, Pence also appeared to take aim at embattled Fox News host Tucker Carlson for his characterization of that day's events on his nightly talk show, Deadline reported.

RELATED Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro ordered to hand over emails

Carlson, who was not mentioned by name in Pence's speech, has previously referred to the rioters as "sightseers."

"I was there at the Capitol, and let me assure you it was not, as some would have us believe, a matter of tourists peacefully enjoying our Capitol," Pence said in his speech.

"Tourists don't injure 140 police officers by sightseeing. Tourists don't break down doors to get to the Speaker of the House. Or voice threats against public officials."

RELATED Trump says 'statute of limitations has long since ended' in Stormy Daniels payoff probe

Pence added that Americans "have a right to know" about what took place at the U.S. Capitol that day and said he expects journalists "to continue to do their jobs."

"Make no mistake about it -- what happened that day was a disgrace and it mocks decency to portray it in any other way," Pence said.

Pence added that Trump was wrong in his assertion that the vice president, who acts as the presiding officer of the U.S. Senate, had the ability to "overturn the election."

RELATED Trump calls 2024 election 'final battle,' takes shots at Ron DeSantis

"His reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day," Pence said. "And I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable."

However, Pence's comments come after his lawyers last week filed a motion asking a federal judge to block a grand jury subpoena requiring his testimony related to the Jan. 6 riot.

