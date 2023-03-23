Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 23, 2023 / 4:11 PM

After Trump's calls for protest, judge orders anonymous jury in his upcoming sexual assault trial

By Matt Bernardini
A New York judge has ordered an anonymous jury in next month's sexual assault trial brought by E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump. Photo courtesy Justin Lane/EPA-EFE
A New York judge has ordered an anonymous jury in next month's sexual assault trial brought by E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump. Photo courtesy Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

March 23 (UPI) -- A New York federal judge has ordered the use of an anonymous jury for former President Donald Trump's sexual assault civil trial next month, saying that his recent calls for protest could lead to harassment against the jurors.

The case centers on writer E. Jean Carrol's civil suit alleging Trump raped her in a dressing room at a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s. Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Advertisement

U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan said Thursday that Trump's calls for protest against his potential indictment on a hush-money charge he also is facing creates "a very strong risk that jurors will fear harassment."

"Mr. Trump's quite recent reaction to what he perceived as an imminent threat of indictment by a grand jury sitting virtually next door to this court was to encourage 'protest' and to urge people to 'take our country back,'" Kaplan wrote in an 18-page decision. "That reaction reportedly has been perceived by some as incitement to violence. And it bears mention that Mr. Trump repeatedly has attacked courts, judges, various law enforcement officials, and other public officials, and even individual jurors in other matters."

Advertisement

The ruling instructs jury members not to reveal the names, addresses or places of employment.

Trump has recently called for protests amid reports that he could be indicted soon for hush money payments he made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

The grand jury in that case will not meet again until at least Monday.

The sex-assualt trial begins April 25.

Read More

Appeals court rules Trump lawyer must testify in Mar-a-Lago documents case Any possible indictments in Trump hush-money case won't come before Thursday Georgia criminal defense attorney found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

Latest Headlines

Congress skeptical as TikTok CEO tries to downplay security concerns over app
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Congress skeptical as TikTok CEO tries to downplay security concerns over app
March 23 (UPI) -- TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew got a cold reception on Capitol Hill Thursday as the tech executive received bipartisan questioning about the video platform's ability to protect U.S. consumer information from China.
Accenture announces plans to cut 19,000 jobs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Accenture announces plans to cut 19,000 jobs
March 23 (UPI) -- Tech services company Accenture said Thursday it plans to cut 19,000 jobs worldwide after lower annual revenue and profit forecasts.
Kia and Hyundai recall 570,000 vehicles amid electrical fire risks
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Kia and Hyundai recall 570,000 vehicles amid electrical fire risks
March 23 (UPI) -- Kia and Hyundai have recalled 570,000 vehicles over safety risks associated with potential electrical fires, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Capitol rioter who led mob to Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office sentenced to 3 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Capitol rioter who led mob to Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office sentenced to 3 years
March 23 (UPI) -- A federal judge sentenced the Capitol rioter who led a mob to the office of Rep. Nancy Pelosi to three years in prison on Thursday.
Former Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, mayor convicted in bribery scheme
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, mayor convicted in bribery scheme
March 23 (UPI) -- The former mayor of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, has been convicted for his role in a construction bribery scheme.
Suspect in Denver high school shooting found dead
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Suspect in Denver high school shooting found dead
March 23 (UPI) -- The suspect in yesterday's shooting of two administrators at a Denver area high school was found dead, authorities said on Thursday.
NTSB: Pilot disorientation caused 2021 plane crash that killed Christian diet guru
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NTSB: Pilot disorientation caused 2021 plane crash that killed Christian diet guru
March 23 (UPI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board ruled that a pilot involved in a 2021 plane crash that killed seven people was probably disoriented at the time of the incident.
U.S. hiring holds up against banking concerns and rate hikes
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. hiring holds up against banking concerns and rate hikes
March 23 (UPI) -- The number of people filing first-time claims for unemployment insurance barely moved from week ago levels, U.S. data show, suggesting recent monetary concerns have yet to show up in the labor market.
Biden to meet with Trudeau, address parliament in first trip to Canada as president
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden to meet with Trudeau, address parliament in first trip to Canada as president
March 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will make his first visit to Canada Thursday to discuss a broad range of global issues with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before giving a speech before the country's parliament in Ottawa Friday.
Arizona Supreme Court says it won't force Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out execution
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Arizona Supreme Court says it won't force Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out execution
March 23 (UPI) -- The Arizona Supreme Court said on Wednesday it would not force Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out an execution warrant on a death row prisoner, saying the state's constitution does not require the governor to do so.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Social media firm fires CEO after putting off merger with Trump's Truth Social
Social media firm fires CEO after putting off merger with Trump's Truth Social
Massive explosion, fire at Texas chemical plant injures one person
Massive explosion, fire at Texas chemical plant injures one person
Dry-docked ship dislodges in Scotland, injures 25 people
Dry-docked ship dislodges in Scotland, injures 25 people
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs law restricting which bathrooms trans students can use
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs law restricting which bathrooms trans students can use
Arizona Supreme Court says it won't force Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out execution
Arizona Supreme Court says it won't force Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out execution
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement