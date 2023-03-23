Manhattan DA refuses House Republicans' demands for testimony in Trump hush money probe

1/4

The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said it will not heed the request of House Republicans to testify about an ongoing investigation into former President Donald Trump. Photo by Louis Lanzano/ UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- In a letter Thursday, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said it will not heed the request of House Republicans to testify about the ongoing porn-star hush money investigation into former President Donald Trump. The office of District Attorney Alvin Bragg accused the House Republicans of overreach by attempting to interfere with a local investigation. It said it would "not allow a congressional investigation to impede the exercise of New York's sovereign police power." Advertisement

Thursday's letter, signed by general counsel Leslie Dubeck, comes in response to a letter signed by House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer of Kentucky, and House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil of Wisconsin, on Monday. In that letter, the Republican lawmakers demanded testimony from Bragg for what they called an "unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority."

Dubeck lambasted this demand, calling it an "unprecedented inquiry into a pending local prosecution." It noted that the GOP letter came just one day after Trump falsely claimed that he would be arrested and his attorney's called on Republican lawmakers to intervene.

"Neither fact is a legitimate basis for congressional inquiry," Dubeck wrote.

Dubeck highlighted that the information the GOP representatives are seeking is confidential under state law. The office is requesting an opportunity to meet with committee staff to gain a better understanding about what information is sought and what it can provide while remaining consistent with the DA's constitutional obligations.

"The district attorney is obliged by the federal and state constitutions to protect the independence of state law enforcement functions from federal interference," the letter said.

The investigation against Trump in Manhattan relates to alleged hush money payments he made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016 as he was campaigning for the presidency. It is one of several ongoing legal matters involving the former president.

Jordan told CNN that the letter from the DA is being reviewed but would not say if Bragg would be subpoenaed.