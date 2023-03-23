Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 23, 2023 / 4:39 PM

Manhattan DA refuses House Republicans' demands for testimony in Trump hush money probe

By Joe Fisher
1/4
The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said it will not heed the request of House Republicans to testify about an ongoing investigation into former President Donald Trump. Photo by Louis Lanzano/ UPI
The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said it will not heed the request of House Republicans to testify about an ongoing investigation into former President Donald Trump. Photo by Louis Lanzano/ UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- In a letter Thursday, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said it will not heed the request of House Republicans to testify about the ongoing porn-star hush money investigation into former President Donald Trump.

The office of District Attorney Alvin Bragg accused the House Republicans of overreach by attempting to interfere with a local investigation. It said it would "not allow a congressional investigation to impede the exercise of New York's sovereign police power."

Advertisement

Thursday's letter, signed by general counsel Leslie Dubeck, comes in response to a letter signed by House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer of Kentucky, and House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil of Wisconsin, on Monday. In that letter, the Republican lawmakers demanded testimony from Bragg for what they called an "unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority."

Dubeck lambasted this demand, calling it an "unprecedented inquiry into a pending local prosecution." It noted that the GOP letter came just one day after Trump falsely claimed that he would be arrested and his attorney's called on Republican lawmakers to intervene.

RELATED Any possible indictments in Trump hush-money case won't come before Thursday

"Neither fact is a legitimate basis for congressional inquiry," Dubeck wrote.

Advertisement

Dubeck highlighted that the information the GOP representatives are seeking is confidential under state law. The office is requesting an opportunity to meet with committee staff to gain a better understanding about what information is sought and what it can provide while remaining consistent with the DA's constitutional obligations.

"The district attorney is obliged by the federal and state constitutions to protect the independence of state law enforcement functions from federal interference," the letter said.

RELATED House Republicans seek DA testimony ahead of potential Trump indictment

The investigation against Trump in Manhattan relates to alleged hush money payments he made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016 as he was campaigning for the presidency. It is one of several ongoing legal matters involving the former president.

Jordan told CNN that the letter from the DA is being reviewed but would not say if Bragg would be subpoenaed.

RELATED Manhattan district attorney ensures employee safety ahead of Trump arrest, possible protests

Latest Headlines

Virginia police officer fired after killing Black man accused of shoplifting sunglasses
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Virginia police officer fired after killing Black man accused of shoplifting sunglasses
March 23 (UPI) -- A Virginia police officer who fatally shot an alleged shoplifter at a mall in Fairfax County was fired Thursday as officials released body camera footage of the encounter.
Four indicted in defrauding NBA players a collective $13M
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Four indicted in defrauding NBA players a collective $13M
March 23 (UPI) -- A former adviser at investment bank Morgan Stanley was one of four people arrested Thursday in two separate schemes that reportedly defrauded several current and former NBA players, according to the Justice Department.
Biden to meet with Trudeau, address parliament in first trip to Canada as president
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to meet with Trudeau, address parliament in first trip to Canada as president
March 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will make his first visit to Canada Thursday to discuss a broad range of global issues with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before giving a speech before the country's parliament in Ottawa Friday.
Father of Parkland shooting victim forcibly detained after shouting at Republican lawmaker
U.S. News // 60 minutes ago
Father of Parkland shooting victim forcibly detained after shouting at Republican lawmaker
March 23 (UPI) -- The father of a 17-year-old Parkland shooting victim was arrested Thursday on Capitol Hill after shouting at a Republican lawmaker during a hearing on gun regulations.
After Trump's calls for protest, judge orders anonymous jury in his upcoming sexual assault trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
After Trump's calls for protest, judge orders anonymous jury in his upcoming sexual assault trial
March 23 (UPI) -- A New York federal judge has ordered the use of an anonymous jury for former President Donald Trump's sexual assault civil trial next month, saying that his recent calls for protest could lead to harassment.
Congress skeptical as TikTok CEO tries to downplay security concerns over app
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Congress skeptical as TikTok CEO tries to downplay security concerns over app
March 23 (UPI) -- TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew got a cold reception on Capitol Hill Thursday as the tech executive received bipartisan questioning about the video platform's ability to protect U.S. consumer information from China.
Accenture announces plans to cut 19,000 jobs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Accenture announces plans to cut 19,000 jobs
March 23 (UPI) -- Tech services company Accenture said Thursday it plans to cut 19,000 jobs worldwide after lower annual revenue and profit forecasts.
Kia and Hyundai recall 570,000 vehicles amid electrical fire risks
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kia and Hyundai recall 570,000 vehicles amid electrical fire risks
March 23 (UPI) -- Kia and Hyundai have recalled 570,000 vehicles over safety risks associated with potential electrical fires, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Capitol rioter who led mob to Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office sentenced to 3 years
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Capitol rioter who led mob to Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office sentenced to 3 years
March 23 (UPI) -- A federal judge sentenced the Capitol rioter who led a mob to the office of Rep. Nancy Pelosi to three years in prison on Thursday.
Former Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, mayor convicted in bribery scheme
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, mayor convicted in bribery scheme
March 23 (UPI) -- The former mayor of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, has been convicted for his role in a construction bribery scheme.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Social media firm fires CEO after putting off merger with Trump's Truth Social
Social media firm fires CEO after putting off merger with Trump's Truth Social
Massive explosion, fire at Texas chemical plant injures one person
Massive explosion, fire at Texas chemical plant injures one person
Arizona Supreme Court says it won't force Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out execution
Arizona Supreme Court says it won't force Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out execution
Dry-docked ship dislodges in Scotland, injures 25 people
Dry-docked ship dislodges in Scotland, injures 25 people
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs law restricting which bathrooms trans students can use
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs law restricting which bathrooms trans students can use
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement