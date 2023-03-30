So-called QAnon Shaman moves from federal prison to Arizona halfway house

Jacob Chansley, known to many as the "QAnon Shaman" after storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has now been transferred from federal prison to a halfway house in Phoenix, prison officials said Thursday. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE

March 30 (UPI) -- The man known to many as the "QAnon Shaman" after storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has now been transferred from federal prison to a halfway house. After being released from incarceration, Jacob Chansley is now at a halfway house in Phoenix, WWBT reported, citing the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The bureau does not comment on specific prisoner cases. Advertisement

Chansley, who is from Phoenix, is expected to be released from the "residential reentry management," facility May 25.

His original release date was set for July. He was arrested in January 2021 and, at one point, was required to undergo a psychological evaluation by a judge.

Chansley pleaded guilty last September to one felony count of obstruction. He was initially charged with six counts, ranging from civil disorder to violent entry.

In November, he was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for his participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Clad in a horn hat, backpack and face paint, Chansley became one of the most recognizable figures of the riot and ensuing breach of the U.S. Capitol as his photo was splashed across social media.

Advertisement

After two years, more than 1,000 people have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.