Reports: Judge orders Pence to testify in front of grand jury

March 29 (UPI) -- A D.C.-based federal judge has ordered former Vice President Mike Pence to testify in front of a grand jury about conversations he had with ex-President Donald Trump about overturning the 2020 election.
The ruling, issued Monday, was under seal as it is related to grand jury matters, but CBS News, CNN and NBC News quoted sources in saying that the judge sided with a subpoena issued by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith compelling Pence to testify about his talks with Trump about his action over the election results confirming Joe Biden won the presidency.