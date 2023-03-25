Trump rallies in Waco as legal jeopardy mounts on several fronts

Supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered near Trump Tower in New York City on Tuesday while awaiting word of a possible indictment. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold the first major rally of his 2024 presidential campaign Saturday in Waco, Texas, as signs of his continuing legal woes mounted. The rally is set for 12 noon CDT at Waco Regional Airport with approximately 15,000 people expected to attend under favorable weather conditions in a city best known as the location of the 1993 siege of the Branch Davidian cult's compound by the FBI in which scores of people died. Advertisement

Trump, who in recent days has been issuing increasing dire warnings on social media about being targeted by conspiracies, chose the location not to fuel rage by his supporters against the government on the 30th anniversary of the Waco siege -- as his critics have contended -- but rather because Texas is a strategic political locale, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said.

Waco "is centrally located and close to all four of Texas' biggest metropolitan areas," Cheung told NBC News. "This is the ideal location to have as many supporters from across the state and in neighboring states attend this historic rally" as can make it.

Even as preparations for the rally were underway, the legal picture for the GOP presidential frontrunner was darkening as signs of his increasing jeopardy mounted on several fronts.

On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell ruled that some of Trump's closest former aides, including ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows and advisers such as Dan Scavino and Stephen Miller, must testify before a grand jury probing Trump's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election, ABC News and the New York Times reported.

Meanwhile, M. Evan Corcoran, a lawyer for former the former president, appeared in front of a grand jury Friday as part of a separate investigation looking into Trump's handling of classified documents since leaving office.

Corcoran was compelled to appear after Howell ruled last week there was evidence Trump misled his own lawyers in his handling of classified documents, thus neutralizing claims of attorney-client privilege in the case.

Some legal experts said Corcoran's testimony could be a "smoking gun" for special counsel Jack Smith and his team, who are probing whether Trump obstructed justice or otherwise mishandled sensitive top-secret documents.

In yet another probe of Trump, an indictment is expected soon from a New York state grand jury relating to alleged hush money payments Trump made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016 as he was campaigning for the presidency.