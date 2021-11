1/4

Pro-Trump rioters breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol to disrupt certification of the Electoral College vote for President-elect Joe Biden, in Washington, D.C., on January 6. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- One of the most high-profile people charged in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack -- the man who was photographed marching through the building wearing a horn hat, a backpack and face paint -- will be sentenced Wednesday for his role in the assault. The man, Jacob Chansley, will appear in federal court to hear his punishment for unlawfully obstructing an official proceeding. He pleaded guilty to the felony charge in September. Advertisement

Chansley, 33, has also been called "QAnon Shaman," a reference to the false conspiracy theory that helped instigate the Jan. 6 attack.

Chansley was one of hundreds of radical supporters of former President Donald Trump who attacked the Capitol in a bid to disrupt Congress' certification of Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Many of them have been prosecuted.

Chansley is the first person charged with a felony offense to be sentenced, and his is expected to be the most severe punishment to date for a Capitol rioter. Prosecutors have recommended a sentence of 51 months in prison, which amounts to a little more than four years.

Advertisement

Chansley is a self-professed shaman of the QAnon conspiracy believers and has been in jail for the last 10 months.