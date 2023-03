A former Boston Police Officer has been arrested for his role in the January 6, 2021, riots that resulted in the breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- A former Boston police officer has been arrested for his role in Jan. 6, 2021, riots that resulted in the breach of the U.S. Capitol building. Joseph Robert Fisher was arrested Thursday morning at his home in Plymouth, Mass., and was scheduled to be arraigned in Boston federal court later in the day. He is charged with obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder and assault, among numerous other charges. Advertisement

Fisher was spotted on security footage entering the Capitol building at approximately 2:24 p.m. At approximately 2:40 p.m., Fisher is alleged to have assaulted a police officer.

"As a U.S. Capitol Police officer pursued a rioter who had deployed pepper spray, Fisher pushed a chair into the Capitol Police officer," U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves said in a statement.

"Investigators verified with the U.S. Capitol Police that the victim physically assaulted by Fisher is a U.S. Capitol Police officer," the FBI said in an affidavit.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riots.